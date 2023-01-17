How to Get Tickets to Lovers & Friends 2023

The 2023 lineup for Lovers & Friends has been revealed, and tickets will reunite fans with favorites from the finest eras of hip-hop, pop, and R&B.

Read our reaction here, and grab Lovers & Friends tickets via the festival’s website.

What Is Lovers & Friends?

The Las Vegas love fest returns for a second year to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for an all-day extravaganza on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. With over 45 artists on the bill, the Usher-presented event captures every transformational moment in the spectrum between classic and modern hip-hop and R&B.

Who Is Headlining Lovers & Friends in 2023?

Lovers & Friends will level up in its second year with headliners like Missy Elliott, in her first billed performance since 2019, Mariah Carey, and Usher, who also takes the top-line as the festival’s producer.

Who Else Is Playing at Lovers & Friends in 2023?

The festival lineup continues with even more hotly anticipated performances from the likes of Christina Aguilera, Pitbull, Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, Miguel, PartyNextDoor, Bryson Tiller, and 50 Cent.

Nelly and Lil Kim are among the returning guests from Lovers & Friends’ inaugural outing in 2022 along with Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, Boyz II Men, Ginuwine, Remy Ma, T.I., The Diplomats, Master P, Shaggy, Bow Wow, Eve, Soulja Boy, Chingy, and more.

You can find the entire lineup of artists announced on the festival poster below.

How Can I Get Tickets for Lovers & Friends?

Lovers & Friends tickets will first go up for grabs via pre-sale on Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. PT with early access registration ongoing. The general public will be able to purchase any unclaimed tickets later that day at 2:00 p.m. PT. Single-day passes for GA ($250), GA+ ($465), VIP ($565), and VIP Cabana will all be available during the pre-sale period.

Claim your Lovers & Friends tickets via the festival’s website.

Lovers & Friends 2023 Lineup Poster