How to Get Tickets to Luke Bryan’s 2023 Tour

Luke Bryan has unveiled live dates for his 2023 “Country On Tour,” and tickets will make way for a whole host of the genre’s up-and-coming talent along with the veteran American Idol judge.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan shared in a statement announcing the North American trek. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Luke Bryan’s Next Tour?

Luke Bryan will launch his first stretch of 2023 live dates with a residency at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre on February 1st. His Sin City run will continue though February and March and wrap on April 1st.

In the summer, the “Play It Again” singer will begin his “Country On Tour” in Syracuse, New York on June 15th. After stops to Toronto and Philadelphia, Luke Bryan will host two shows in the New York City metropolitan area between Holmdel, New Jersey on June 24th and Wantagh, New York on July 6th. He’ll wrap the early East Coast run the night after in Hershey, Pennsylvania, then jet to the Pacific end for performances in Portland as well as Wheatland and Mountain View, California.

Luke Bryan will play his first Texas show of the tour in Lubbock on July 27th followed by stops to Albuquerque, Denver, and Salt Lake City. In early August, the country star will touch down in Boise, Idaho; Rogers, Arkansas; and Brandon, Mississippi with a headlining show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena packed in as well. After performances in Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh, Bryan will head south via Evansville, Indiana and St. Louis to complete his Texas itinerary in Dallas on September 28th and Fort Worth on September 29th. He closes the month in Tulsa, Oklahoma, then opens the next in Orlando on October 5th.

Bryan will return to his home-state of Georgia for a show in Savannah on October 6th, then spends the remainder of the month trekking between the East Coast and Midwest. He plays Charlotte, North Carolina on October 7th; Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 13th; St. Paul, Minnesota on October 14th; and Raleigh, North Carolina on October 26th. Following a show in Charlottesville, Virginia on October 27th, Luke Bryan will conclude the “Country On Tour” in Charleston, South Carolina on October 28th.

Bryan has also been tapped to headline Indio, California’s country-flavored Stagecoach Festival 2023 in April alongside Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, and more.

Who Is Opening for Luke Bryan on Tour?

As one of TV’s top talent purveyors, Luke Bryan has set the bar high for spotting country music’s rising talent. And yet, he’s still managed to exceed expectations with a supporting roster that includes Hailey Whitters, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock.

How Can I Get Tickets for Luke Bryan’s 2023 Tour?

Luke Bryan tickets will go up for grabs with a number of early access options. First, a pre-sale for members of Luke Bryan’s fan club will run from Tuesday, January 31st at 8:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, February 2nd at 5:00 p.m. local time. Citi cardholders will have the next claim to tickets starting on Wednesday, February 1st, followed by several pre-sales for the tour’s supporting artists launching the next day.

A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), before general public tickets go on-sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

What Are Luke Bryan’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Luke Bryan’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Luke Bryan 2023 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

02/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

02/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

02/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

02/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

02/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

03/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

03/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

03/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

06/15 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/06 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/07 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/20 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/21 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

07/22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

07/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

07/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/05 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/13 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

08/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/25 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

08/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/29 – Ft Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/06 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

10/07 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/12 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/13 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

10/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10/27 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

10/28 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium