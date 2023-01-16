How to Get Tickets to Madonna’s 2023 Tour

Madonna is gearing up for a 40th anniversary tour in 2023, and tickets to the Queen of Pop’s live celebration are guaranteed to follow quickly after the final itinerary has been revealed.

What Is Madonna’s Next Tour?

The 40th anniversary tour nods to the release of Madonna’s 1983 self-titled debut album and will feature music from every era of her career. It’s primed to be The Material Girl’s first live career retrospective across multiple cities, and according to one inside source, is set to be “the biggest tour she’s ever done.” Though no official dates have been unveiled, the circuit is said to include a mix of stadium and arena shows as well as several nights at London’s O2.

The tour finds Madonna at a particularly reflective period in her career: she is co-writing and directing a biopic about herself and is expected to launch an extensive series of reissues from her catalog as part of her latest deal with Warner Music.

Who Is Opening for Madonna on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts for Madonna’s 40th anniversary tour have been announced at this time. For now, we can only hope to witness a live rendition of Madge’s “Break My Soul” remix with Beyoncé, or perhaps, an appearance from her hand-picked biopic star, Julia Garner.

How Can I Get Tickets for Madonna’s 2023 Tour?

Madonna tickets have yet to go on-sale. Check back here for updates on pre-sale windows, ticket details, and more. In the meantime, check out our ranking of Madonna’s Top 20 Songs.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

What Are Madonna’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Madonna’s full list of tour dates below as they become available, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.