Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Marco Antonio Solís’ 2023 Tour

"El Buki World Tour 2023" runs through October

Advertisement
Marco Antonio Solis tickets El Buki World Tour 2023 los bukis solo dates shows live presale code
Marco Antonio Solís, photo courtesy of artist
January 31, 2023 | 2:02pm ET

    Marco Antonio Solís has prepared a new solo outing after his two-year reunion run with Los Bukis, and tickets to the “El Buki World Tour 2023” will undoubtedly offer a different type of show from the Latin music legend as he performs his individual hits like “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo,” and “O Me Voy o Te Vas.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Marco Antonio Solís’ Next Tour?

    The “El Buki World Tour 2023” will begin in San Jose, California on March 3rd, followed by a performance in Reno and two nights in Denver. Marco Antonio Solís takes the tour’s first trip to Texas with shows in Sugar Land, Laredo, Dallas, and Hidalgo, then wraps the initial US run in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 1st.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Three weeks later, Solís launches the Mexican leg of “El Buki World Tour” in Mexicali, Baja California on April 21st. The early summer circuit continues to Acapulco, Pachuca, Oaxaca, and more before concluding in Puebla on May 27th. He’ll then spend July in Europe with stops in Lausanne, Switzerland and Spain between Marbella, Barcelona, and Madrid.

    In August, Solís will kick off his second North American leg in Los Angeles on August 12th, followed by further California dates in Palm Desert, San Diego, and Sacramento. After shows in Phoenix, Tucson, and El Paso, he heads north via Las Vegas to Montreal and Toronto. He headlines Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena on September 29th; Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 30th; and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 13th before closing in Chicago on October 15th.

    Who Is Opening for Marco Antonio Solís on Tour?

    No openers or supporting acts have been announced for Marco Antonio Solís’ “El Buki World Tour 2023” at this time.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Marco Antonio Solís’ 2023 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Marco Antonio Solís tickets will be released via several early access options. A pre-sale for Citi cardholders is ongoing through Friday, February 3rd. Meanwhile, a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), and a pre-sale hosted by Solís will launch on the same day. Tickets for the general public follow on Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    What Are Marco Antonio Solís’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Marco Antonio Solís’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Marco Antonio Solís 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/03 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    03/04 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
    03/11 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    03/12 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    03/17 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    03/18 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
    03/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    03/25 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    03/31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    04/01 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    04/21 – Mexicali, BC @ Plaza de Toros Calafia
    04/22 – Valle de Guadalupe. BC @ Club de Polo Todos Los Santos
    04/29 – Cuernavaca, MO @ Estadio Centenario
    04/30 – Acapulco, GR @ GNP Seguros
    05/06 – Pachuca, HG @ Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura
    05/07 – Penjamo, GT @ Explanada de la Feria
    05/09 – Toluca, EM
    05/10 – Queretaro, QT @ Estadio Corregidora
    05/26 – Oaxaca, OA @ Auditorio Guelaguetza
    05/27 – Puebla, PU
    07/08 – Lausanne, CH @ Vaudoise Arena
    07/11 – Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros
    07/13 – Marbella, ES @ Starlite Festival
    07/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi
    07/16 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center
    08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
    08/18 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    08/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    09/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/08 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater
    09/09 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
    09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    09/22 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
    09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Coca Cola Coliseum
    09/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/30 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    10/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

How to Get Tickets to The Kid LAROI's 2023 Tour

January 31, 2023

les claypool frog brigade 2023 tour

Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade to Reunite After 20 Years for 2023 US Tour

January 31, 2023

tarja 2023 tour

Tarja Announces 2023 US Tour

January 31, 2023

hayley kiyoko 2023 tour panorama ticket presale schedule pop music news

Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour

January 31, 2023

Pixies

Pixies Expand 2023 North American Tour Dates

January 31, 2023

toris amos 2023 us summer tour dates

Tori Amos Announces 2023 US Tour

January 31, 2023

robert plant alison krauss 2023 tour dates tickets buy

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

January 31, 2023

alex lahey The Answer Is Always Yes good time music video tracklist pre order indie rock music news listen stream

Alex Lahey Announces New Album The Answer Is Always Yes, Shares "Good Time": Stream

January 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Marco Antonio Solís' 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter