How to Get Tickets to Marco Antonio Solís’ 2023 Tour

Marco Antonio Solís has prepared a new solo outing after his two-year reunion run with Los Bukis, and tickets to the “El Buki World Tour 2023” will undoubtedly offer a different type of show from the Latin music legend as he performs his individual hits like “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo,” and “O Me Voy o Te Vas.”

What Is Marco Antonio Solís’ Next Tour?

The “El Buki World Tour 2023” will begin in San Jose, California on March 3rd, followed by a performance in Reno and two nights in Denver. Marco Antonio Solís takes the tour’s first trip to Texas with shows in Sugar Land, Laredo, Dallas, and Hidalgo, then wraps the initial US run in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 1st.

Three weeks later, Solís launches the Mexican leg of “El Buki World Tour” in Mexicali, Baja California on April 21st. The early summer circuit continues to Acapulco, Pachuca, Oaxaca, and more before concluding in Puebla on May 27th. He’ll then spend July in Europe with stops in Lausanne, Switzerland and Spain between Marbella, Barcelona, and Madrid.

In August, Solís will kick off his second North American leg in Los Angeles on August 12th, followed by further California dates in Palm Desert, San Diego, and Sacramento. After shows in Phoenix, Tucson, and El Paso, he heads north via Las Vegas to Montreal and Toronto. He headlines Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena on September 29th; Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 30th; and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 13th before closing in Chicago on October 15th.

Who Is Opening for Marco Antonio Solís on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts have been announced for Marco Antonio Solís’ “El Buki World Tour 2023” at this time.

How Can I Get Tickets for Marco Antonio Solís’ 2023 Tour?

Marco Antonio Solís tickets will be released via several early access options. A pre-sale for Citi cardholders is ongoing through Friday, February 3rd. Meanwhile, a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), and a pre-sale hosted by Solís will launch on the same day. Tickets for the general public follow on Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

What Are Marco Antonio Solís’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See Marco Antonio Solís’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Marco Antonio Solís 2023 Tour Dates:

03/03 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/04 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

03/11 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

03/12 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

03/17 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

03/18 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

03/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

03/25 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

03/31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/01 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

04/21 – Mexicali, BC @ Plaza de Toros Calafia

04/22 – Valle de Guadalupe. BC @ Club de Polo Todos Los Santos

04/29 – Cuernavaca, MO @ Estadio Centenario

04/30 – Acapulco, GR @ GNP Seguros

05/06 – Pachuca, HG @ Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura

05/07 – Penjamo, GT @ Explanada de la Feria

05/09 – Toluca, EM

05/10 – Queretaro, QT @ Estadio Corregidora

05/26 – Oaxaca, OA @ Auditorio Guelaguetza

05/27 – Puebla, PU

07/08 – Lausanne, CH @ Vaudoise Arena

07/11 – Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros

07/13 – Marbella, ES @ Starlite Festival

07/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi

07/16 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

08/18 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

08/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/08 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater

09/09 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/22 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Coca Cola Coliseum

09/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/30 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena