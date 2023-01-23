Menu
How to Get Tickets to Nickelback’s 2023 Tour

The North American trek supports their 2022 LP, Get Rollin'

Nickelback, photo by Richard Beland
January 23, 2023 | 4:51pm ET

    Nickelback have laid out their 2023 “Get Rollin’ Tour” and tickets could be tough to come by considering the Canadian rock quartet hold the title for second best-selling foreign act in the US in the 21st century (behind The Beatles). The band will embark on the new North American trek in support of their 2022 album of the same name, which frontman Chad Kroeger (correct pronunciation here) introduced by telling critics, “I’m ready for the world to hate us again.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Nickelback’s Next Tour?

    The “Get Rollin’ Tour” will kick into gear on June 12th in Quebec City, followed by dates in Montreal; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Bloomington, Illinois. The band will dip back into Canada for shows in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Vancouver, and more in June before opening the next month in Ridgefield, Washington. They’ll next hit Salt Lake City on July 6th, Mountain View, California on July 9th, and Phoenix on July 12th. Following a headlining performance at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the tour routes through Las Vegas, Denver, and Rogers, Arkansas to Texas for stops in Dallas on July 22nd and The Woodlands on July 23rd. The band closes out the month between Tampa, Florida and Alpharetta, Georgia.

    Nickelback opens August at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena before embarking to St. Louis, Milwaukee, and St. Paul in the first week. They’ll play Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on August 9th, followed by nights in Clarkston, Michigan; Darien Center, New York; and Tinley Park, Illinois. After a performance in Noblesville, Indiana, the band settles on the East Coast for dates in Mansfield, Massachusetts on August 22nd, Bangor, Maine on August 24th, and Bristow, Virginia on August 26th. The tour winds down in Hershey, Pennsylvania and officially wraps at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York on August 30th.

    Who Is Opening for Nickelback on Tour?

    The future Canadian Music Hall of Famers will be joined on the “Get Rollin’ Tour” by country-rock artist Brantley Gilbert and Canadian singer-songwriter Josh Ross.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Nickelback’s 2023 Tour?

    Nickelback tickets will be first available to members of the band’s fan club, who will gain pre-sale access on Tuesday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Artist pre-sales for both Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will begin at the same time and run through Thursday, January 26th, and a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND).

    General public tickets will go up for grabs on Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    What Are Nickelback’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Nickelback’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Nickelback 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
    06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    06/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    06/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^
    06/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    06/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    06/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    06/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    06/30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    07/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    07/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
    07/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    07/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
    07/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
    07/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    07/30 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
    08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
    08/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^
    08/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater
    08/16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    08/18 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    08/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    08/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
    08/30 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

    ^ = festival date, no Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

