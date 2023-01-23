How to Get Tickets to Nickelback’s 2023 Tour

Nickelback have laid out their 2023 “Get Rollin’ Tour” and tickets could be tough to come by considering the Canadian rock quartet hold the title for second best-selling foreign act in the US in the 21st century (behind The Beatles). The band will embark on the new North American trek in support of their 2022 album of the same name, which frontman Chad Kroeger (correct pronunciation here) introduced by telling critics, “I’m ready for the world to hate us again.”

What Is Nickelback’s Next Tour?

The “Get Rollin’ Tour” will kick into gear on June 12th in Quebec City, followed by dates in Montreal; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Bloomington, Illinois. The band will dip back into Canada for shows in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Vancouver, and more in June before opening the next month in Ridgefield, Washington. They’ll next hit Salt Lake City on July 6th, Mountain View, California on July 9th, and Phoenix on July 12th. Following a headlining performance at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the tour routes through Las Vegas, Denver, and Rogers, Arkansas to Texas for stops in Dallas on July 22nd and The Woodlands on July 23rd. The band closes out the month between Tampa, Florida and Alpharetta, Georgia.

Nickelback opens August at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena before embarking to St. Louis, Milwaukee, and St. Paul in the first week. They’ll play Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on August 9th, followed by nights in Clarkston, Michigan; Darien Center, New York; and Tinley Park, Illinois. After a performance in Noblesville, Indiana, the band settles on the East Coast for dates in Mansfield, Massachusetts on August 22nd, Bangor, Maine on August 24th, and Bristow, Virginia on August 26th. The tour winds down in Hershey, Pennsylvania and officially wraps at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York on August 30th.

Who Is Opening for Nickelback on Tour?

The future Canadian Music Hall of Famers will be joined on the “Get Rollin’ Tour” by country-rock artist Brantley Gilbert and Canadian singer-songwriter Josh Ross.

How Can I Get Tickets for Nickelback’s 2023 Tour?

Nickelback tickets will be first available to members of the band’s fan club, who will gain pre-sale access on Tuesday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Artist pre-sales for both Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will begin at the same time and run through Thursday, January 26th, and a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND).

General public tickets will go up for grabs on Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Nickelback’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Nickelback 2023 Tour Dates:

06/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^

06/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

06/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

06/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

07/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

07/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

07/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/30 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^

08/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater

08/16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/18 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/30 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

^ = festival date, no Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross