How to Get Tickets to Nickelback’s 2023 Tour

Nickelback have laid out their 2023 “Get Rollin’ Tour” and tickets could be tough to come by considering the Canadian rock quartet hold the title for second best-selling foreign act in the US in the 21st century (behind The Beatles). The band will embark on the new North American trek in support of their 2022 album of the same name, which frontman Chad Kroeger (correct pronunciation here) introduced by telling critics, “I’m ready for the world to hate us again.”
What Is Nickelback’s Next Tour?
The “Get Rollin’ Tour” will kick into gear on June 12th in Quebec City, followed by dates in Montreal; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Bloomington, Illinois. The band will dip back into Canada for shows in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Vancouver, and more in June before opening the next month in Ridgefield, Washington. They’ll next hit Salt Lake City on July 6th, Mountain View, California on July 9th, and Phoenix on July 12th. Following a headlining performance at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the tour routes through Las Vegas, Denver, and Rogers, Arkansas to Texas for stops in Dallas on July 22nd and The Woodlands on July 23rd. The band closes out the month between Tampa, Florida and Alpharetta, Georgia.
Nickelback opens August at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena before embarking to St. Louis, Milwaukee, and St. Paul in the first week. They’ll play Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on August 9th, followed by nights in Clarkston, Michigan; Darien Center, New York; and Tinley Park, Illinois. After a performance in Noblesville, Indiana, the band settles on the East Coast for dates in Mansfield, Massachusetts on August 22nd, Bangor, Maine on August 24th, and Bristow, Virginia on August 26th. The tour winds down in Hershey, Pennsylvania and officially wraps at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York on August 30th.
Who Is Opening for Nickelback on Tour?
The future Canadian Music Hall of Famers will be joined on the “Get Rollin’ Tour” by country-rock artist Brantley Gilbert and Canadian singer-songwriter Josh Ross.
How Can I Get Tickets for Nickelback’s 2023 Tour?
Nickelback tickets will be first available to members of the band’s fan club, who will gain pre-sale access on Tuesday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Artist pre-sales for both Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will begin at the same time and run through Thursday, January 26th, and a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND).
General public tickets will go up for grabs on Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
What Are Nickelback’s 2023 Tour Dates?
Nickelback 2023 Tour Dates:
06/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^
06/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
06/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
06/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
07/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
07/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
07/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
07/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/30 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^
08/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater
08/16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/18 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/30 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
^ = festival date, no Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross