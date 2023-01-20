How to Get Tickets to Pantera’s 2023 Tour

Long dormant metal icons Pantera are back in action with a full North American tour in 2023. The run marks the legendary act’s first trek across the continent in over two decades, so you better plan ahead before tickets go on sale.

The band’s new lineup features two of its classic members — vocalist Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown — alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax), who are filling the shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

What Is Pantera’s Next Tour?

Pantera’s tour is comprised of a North American headlining run beginning July 28th in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and wrapping up with a September 15th show in Bristow, Virginia. The band’s itinerary also features a number of US festival dates beginning on May 20th at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, along with appearances at Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock, among others. Additionally, Pantera are also opening for Metallica on a number of dates in 2023 and 2024.

Who Is Opening for Pantera on Tour?

Lamb of God, who were recently named Consequence‘s 2022 Heavy Band of the Year. The band is led by dynamic frontman Randy Blythe, and is one of metal’s premier live acts.

How Can I Get Tickets for Pantera’s 2023 Tour?

A Live Nation pre-sale for Pantera’s headlining shows begins Thursday, January 26th (using the code SOUND) before going on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 27th, both over at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can pick up tickets via StubHub.

What Are Pantera’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Pantera 2023-2024 North American Tour Dates:

2023:

05/20 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville *

07/13 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest *

07/15 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration *

07/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake !

07/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center !

07/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater #

08/02 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion !

08/04 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^

08/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium !

08/06 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain !

08/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview !

08/09 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater !

08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Olympique Stadium ^

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage !

08/15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP !

08/17 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion !

08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

08/20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

08/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena !

08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^

08/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre !

08/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre !

08/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater !

09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^

09/03 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma *

09/07 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater !

09/08 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion !

09/10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

09/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre !

09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater !

09/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live !

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *

11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^

2024:

08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium ^

08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^

! = with Lamb of God

* = festival date

^ = opening for Metallica

# = support act TBD