How to Get Tickets to Phish’s 2023 Tour

The new US run features multiple nights in three cities

Phish, photo by Wesley Hodges
January 11, 2023 | 12:57pm ET

    Phish have set up a west coast tour for Spring 2023, and Phans won’t want get jammed up buying tickets to the band’s first trek of the year.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Phish’s Next Tour?

    The new stretch of dates notably marks the first shows following the band’s sixth annual Phish: Riviera Maya residency in Cancún, Mexico from February 23rd to 26th. The tour officially kicks off with two shows in Seattle on April 14th and 15th. They’ll host three performance at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre between April 17th and 19th, then close out with a three-night stand at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles from April 21st to 23rd.

    Who Is Opening for Phish on Tour?

    Phish performances do not typically feature an opening act or supporting slot.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Phish’s 2023 Tour?

    Phish tickets will go up for grabs on Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. PT with a ticket request registration ongoing via the band’s website. Prior to general public access, a Live Nation pre-sale runs on Thursday, January 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. PT (use access code SOUND).

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Phish’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Phish’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Phish 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/23 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    02/24 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    02/25 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    02/26 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Artists

