How to Get Tickets to RBD’s 2023 Tour

The reunion run features stadium and arena shows across North and South America

RBD, photo courtesy of T6H Entertainment
January 23, 2023 | 1:31pm ET

    RBD are prepping their 2023 “Soy Rebelde” tour, and tickets will catch the Mexican pop group for their long-awaited comeback performances that have been nearly 15 years in the making. The 26-city trek across North and South America will also celebrate the current quintet’s 20th anniversary since forming in 2004.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is RBD’s Next Tour?

    RBD’s 2023 reunion tour will kick off with a North American run beginning in El Paso on August 25th. After a stop in Houston on August 27th, they’ll head east to headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 27th followed by shows in Fairfax, Virginia and Greensboro, North Carolina. They’ll play Chicago on September 8th, Denver on September 10th, and Las Vegas on September 14th before traveling south to Miami on September 22nd. The tour then settles in Texas for three nights between Edinburg, Arlington, and Austin followed by six shows in California including San Francisco on October 8th, San Diego on October 13th, and the US run’s closer in Los Angeles on October 19th.

    The “Soy Rebelde” tour resumes in São Paulo, Brazil on November 17th. RBD will perform in Rio de Janeiro before departing for Mexico to close out their live circuit between Monterrey on November 24th, Guadalajara on November 26th, and Mexico City on December 1st.

    Who Is Opening for RBD on Tour?

    No openers or supporting slots have been filled for the RBD’s 2023 “Soy Rebelde” 2023 tour at this time. But perhaps they’ll get some love from professed fans like Bad Bunny, who name-dropped the group on his hit single “Me Porto Bonito” and later covered “Sálvame.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for RBD’s 2023 Tour?

    RBD tickets will be available through a number of pre-sale options before reaching the general public on Friday, January 27th. Citi cardholders that register for an exclusive Verified Fan pre-sale will gain ticket access on Wednesday, January 25th at 12:00 p.m. local time. Registration for the general Verified Fan pre-sale is also ongoing with a pre-sale opening on Thursday, January 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows later that same day at 2:00 p.m. local time (use access code SOUND).

    Tickets for the general public will go on-sale Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. in Brazil, 12:00 p.m. in the US, and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Alternative, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    What Are RBD’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See RBD’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    RBD 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/25 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
    08/27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
    09/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/02 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena
    09/03 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
    09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Guaranteed Rate Field
    09/10 – Denver, CO @ –Ball Arena
    09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    09/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Arena
    09/22 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
    09/23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
    09/27 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
    09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
    10/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    10/06 – San Jose, CA @ Sap Center
    10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    10/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
    11/17 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    11/19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Est. Nilton Santos Engenhão
    11/24 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Mobil Super
    11/26 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio 3 de Marzo
    12/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

