Following a three-year hiatus, the hard rock Sonic Temple Arts + Music Festival is set to return in 2023. From May 25th to 28th, the genre’s biggest acts — Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and KISS, among them — will perform at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to being the festival’s first run since 2019, the 2023 Sonic Temple is a notable show for Foo Fighters, who are returning to the stage following the 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins with a slew of summer festival appearances.

Ahead of the event, read on to learn how to get tickets to Sonic Temple Arts + Music Festival 2023.

What Is Sonic Temple Arts + Music Festival?

Advertisement

Related Video

Sonic Temple is a four-day music festival that focuses on rock and metal. The event debuted in Columbus, Ohio in 2019, essentially replacing Rock on the Range Festival, a similar rock fest that occurred annually in the city from 2007 to 2018. Sonic Temple is held at Columbus’ Historic Crew Stadium.

Who Is Headlining Sonic Temple 2023?

Tool and Godsmack will headline the first day of Sonic Temple, held on Thursday, May 25th. On Friday, May 26th, the final acts will be Avenged Sevenfold and Queens of the Stone Age. KISS and Rob Zombie will headline Saturday, May 27th, and Foo Fighters and Deftones will close out the festival on May 28th.

Who Else Is Playing the Festival?

Other notable acts on the Sonic Temple 2023 bill include Bullet for My Valentine, Angel Du$t, Chevelle, Knocked Loose, Sleeping with Sirens, Falling in Reverse, Puscifer, Black Veil Brides, Jawbreaker, The Pretty Reckless, AWOLNATION, and White Reaper. Check out the lineup poster below to see every act scheduled for each day of the event.

How Can I Get Tickets for Sonic Temple Arts + Music Festival 2023?

Advertisement

Passes for the 2023 edition go on sale this Friday (January 13th) at noon ET via the Sonic Temple website, but fans who subscribe to the Sonic Temple newsletter before 10 p.m. on Tuesday (January 10th) will be eligible for a pre-sale that begins Wednesday (January 11th) at 10a.m. ET.

Sonic Temple Arts + Music Festival 2023 Poster: