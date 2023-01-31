Menu
How to Get Tickets to The Kid LAROI’s 2023 Tour

The "Bleed for You Tour" marks his first college circuit

The Kid LAROI, photo courtesy of Sony
January 31, 2023 | 2:48pm ET

    The Kid LAROI will hit the road in 2023, and tickets to the “Bleed for You Tour” will offer the first preview of the Australian rapper’s upcoming debut album, The First Time.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is The Kid LAROI’s Next Tour?

    The “Bleed for You Tour” kicks off in Syracuse, New York on March 22nd, followed by stops to Kingston, Rhode Island; Bangor, Maine; and State College, Pennsylvania. He’ll play dates in Ohio and Michigan before heading south via Kentucky and Virginia to Columbia, South Carolina on April 2nd and Tallahassee on April 4th. The “Stay” vocalist then headlines Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on April 5th and Madison, Wisconsin’s Alliant Energy Center on April 7th.

    After a stop to Coralville, Iowa on April 8th, The Kid LAROI will break for two weeks and relaunch in Boise, Idaho on April 26th. Following shows in Loveland, Colorado and Oklahoma City, he’ll travel to Springfield, Missouri on May 2nd. The “Bleed for You Tour” wraps at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois on May 3rd.

    The Kid LAROI is also slated to perform both weekends at Coachella in April. See his full live itinerary on the tour poster below.

    Who Is Opening for The Kid LAROI on Tour?

    The Kid LAROI has enlisted Jeremy Zucker, the New Jersey singer-songwriter behind 2020’s Love Is Not Dying, to join on his new North American college trip.

    How Can I Get Tickets for The Kid LAROI’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to The Kid LAROI tour will be available via several early access options. A pre-sale hosted by the rapper is ongoing, and subsequent Discord and Spotify pre-sales will run through Wednesday, February 1st. A Ticketmaster pre-sale opens next on Thursday, February 2nd at 12:00 p.m. local time (use access code CHORUS). General public tickets follow on Friday, February 3rd at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    What Are The Kid LAROI’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See The Kid LAROI’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    The Kid LAROI 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter War Memorial
    03/24 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center
    03/25 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
    03/27 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    03/28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    03/29 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center
    03/31 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    04/01 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    04/02 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    04/04 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Civic Center
    04/05 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    04/07 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
    04/08 – Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena
    04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/26 – Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena
    04/28 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
    04/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    05/02 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
    05/03 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

