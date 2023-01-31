How to Get Tickets to The Kid LAROI’s 2023 Tour

The Kid LAROI will hit the road in 2023, and tickets to the “Bleed for You Tour” will offer the first preview of the Australian rapper’s upcoming debut album, The First Time.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is The Kid LAROI’s Next Tour?

The “Bleed for You Tour” kicks off in Syracuse, New York on March 22nd, followed by stops to Kingston, Rhode Island; Bangor, Maine; and State College, Pennsylvania. He’ll play dates in Ohio and Michigan before heading south via Kentucky and Virginia to Columbia, South Carolina on April 2nd and Tallahassee on April 4th. The “Stay” vocalist then headlines Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on April 5th and Madison, Wisconsin’s Alliant Energy Center on April 7th.

After a stop to Coralville, Iowa on April 8th, The Kid LAROI will break for two weeks and relaunch in Boise, Idaho on April 26th. Following shows in Loveland, Colorado and Oklahoma City, he’ll travel to Springfield, Missouri on May 2nd. The “Bleed for You Tour” wraps at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois on May 3rd.

The Kid LAROI is also slated to perform both weekends at Coachella in April. See his full live itinerary on the tour poster below.

Who Is Opening for The Kid LAROI on Tour?

The Kid LAROI has enlisted Jeremy Zucker, the New Jersey singer-songwriter behind 2020’s Love Is Not Dying, to join on his new North American college trip.

How Can I Get Tickets for The Kid LAROI’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to The Kid LAROI tour will be available via several early access options. A pre-sale hosted by the rapper is ongoing, and subsequent Discord and Spotify pre-sales will run through Wednesday, February 1st. A Ticketmaster pre-sale opens next on Thursday, February 2nd at 12:00 p.m. local time (use access code CHORUS). General public tickets follow on Friday, February 3rd at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

What Are The Kid LAROI’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See The Kid LAROI's full list of tour dates below.

The Kid LAROI 2023 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter War Memorial

03/24 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center

03/25 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

03/27 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

03/29 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center

03/31 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/01 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/02 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/04 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Civic Center

04/05 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/07 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

04/08 – Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/26 – Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena

04/28 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

04/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/02 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

05/03 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center