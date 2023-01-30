Menu
How to Get Tickets to The Smile’s 2023 Tour

The supergroup trio will host their North American return with a 14-city trek

The Smile, photo by Alex Lake
January 30, 2023 | 5:45pm ET

    The Smile have unveiled a new batch of North American live dates for 2023, and tickets are only going to get harder to find as the supergroup trio, featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, continues to solidify their must-see status with a growing resume of spell-binding performances. For just one solid refresher of the group’s on-stage greatness, check out our recap of their New York City performance from last November.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is The Smile’s Next Tour?

    The Smile will launch their 2023 North American tour in Mexico City on June 22nd, followed by dates in Austin and Miami in the first week. They’ll play St. Augustine, Florida on June 30th; North Charleston, South Carolina on July 2nd; and Asheville, North Carolina on July 3rd. The band travels north via Richmond, Virginia to headline New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium on July 7th, then hosts subsequent shows in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland.

    They cross over to Canada for a stop in Laval on July 15th before the tour settles in Missouri for the final two shows in Kansas City on July 19th and Chesterfield on July 20th.

    Who Is Opening for The Smile on Tour?

    There have been no openers or supporting acts announced for The Smile’s 2023 North American run at this time, but don’t expect this tour to lack any surprises. Last year, the band opened their first European tour in Croatia with a fresh song written right before the show, called “Friend of a Friend,” and continued to debut new, nearly improvised songs throughout their live run, so really anything goes.

    How Can I Get Tickets for The Smile’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for The Smile’s 2023 tour will be first available to members of the band’s W.A.S.T.E. service, with a pre-sale running from Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time to Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 p.m. local time. Tickets for the general public will go up for grabs on Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.

    What Are The Smile’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See The Smile’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    The Smile 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium
    06/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    06/29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
    06/30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
    07/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    07/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
    07/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    07/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
    07/15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
    07/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

