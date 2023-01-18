Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “ACT: SWEET MIRAGE” Tour

Hear cuts from the group's upcoming release, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

Advertisement
tomorrow x together tour 2023 dates tickets k-pop music news
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, photo courtesy of the artist
Mary Siroky
Follow
January 17, 2023 | 10:10pm ET

    K-pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER have confirmed a return to the road in 2023 with their second world tour,”ACT: SWEET MIRAGE.” Their previous tour of the US sold out within minutes, and members of MOA should expect the same this time around.

    The group is currently gearing up for their next release, an EP titled The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, which will be arriving January 27th.

    Read on for details on how to secure tickets for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’S “ACT: SWEET MIRAGE” Tour.

    What is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 2023 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai will kick things off in Seoul on March 25th. Their Asian leg will take them to Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan before they come to the US. Stateside, the group will make stops in cities including Charlotte, DC, and San Antonio, before the finale on May 27th in Los Angeles. See the full itinerary for the “ACT: SWEET MIRAGE” 2023 tour dates below.

    Who Is Opening for TXT On Tour?

    K-pop groups like TOMORROW X TOGETHER typically refrain from bringing openers with them on the road. It’s unlikely that the “ACT: SWEET MIRAGE” Tour will feature any openers.

    How Do I Get Tickets for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Tour?

    Venues for the 2023 trek are expected to be announced soon, as will more dates on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s next world tour. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster or Stubhub; specific details are still forthcoming.

    What Are TXT’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    Advertisement

    While more dates are expected to be announced, these are the confirmed tour dates so far.

    03/25 – Seoul, KR
    03/26 – Seoul, KR
    04/01 – Singapore, SG
    04/05 – Taipei, TW
    04/14 – Osaka, JP
    04/15 – Osaka, JP
    04/18 – Saitama, JP
    04/19 – Saitama, JP
    04/25 – Kanagawa, JP
    04/29 – Aichi, JP
    04/30 – Aichi, JP
    05/06 – Charlotte, NC
    05/09 – Belmont Park, NY
    05/10 – Belmont Park, NY
    05/16 – Washington, DC
    05/19 – Duluth, GA
    05/20 – Duluth, GA
    05/23 – San Antonio, TX
    05/24 – San Antonio, TX
    05/27 – Los Angeles, CA

    tomorrow x together 2023 tour

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Lovers and Friends tickets Festival 2023 Las Vegas presale dates

How to Get Tickets to Lovers & Friends 2023

January 17, 2023

Madonna tickets tour 40th anniversary presale code info stream dates

How to Get Tickets to Madonna's 2023 Tour

January 16, 2023

jackson wang magic man tour

How to Get Tickets to Jackson Wang's "MAGIC MAN Tour"

January 14, 2023

sonic temple 2023

How to Get Tickets to Sonic Temple Arts + Music Festival 2023

January 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to TOMORROW X TOGETHER's "ACT: SWEET MIRAGE" Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter