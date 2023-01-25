Menu
Hulu Also Cuts Ties with Justin Roiland Amid Domestic Violence Charge

Adult Swim booted the Rick and Morty co-creator yesterday

Justin Roiland, photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images
January 25, 2023 | 3:11pm ET

    Hulu announced today that they will cease working with Justin Roiland following the news that he was charged with felony domestic violence earlier this month. The Rick and Morty co-creator and star, whom Adult Swim ousted just yesterday, also co-created and voice acts in Hulu’s animated series Solar Opposites.

    “We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” read a statement from 20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals (via Deadline).

    Roiland was charged in 2020 and pleaded not guilty; however, many of the court documents relating to the case were never opened, and information didn’t become public until he appeared in court on January 12th as part of a pre-trial hearing. He faces one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. The charges stem from a 2020 incident in which he was accused of initiating a violent fight with a Jane Doe whom he was dating; she later secured a protective order against him. Roiland faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

    In addition to co-creating Rick and Morty with Dan Harmon, Roiland also voiced both title characters. Those roles will need to be recast, as the smash series inked a 70-episode deal with Adult Swim back in 2018, greenlighting 10 seasons total. Season 6 of Rick and Morty premiered last September. At the time of publishing, Hulu has not commented on the fate of Solar Opposites, as well as the new animated series Koala Manwhich also stars Roiland.

