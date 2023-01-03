Menu
Hunters Try to “Bring Hitler to Justice” in Trailer for Final Season: Watch

Premiering January 13th on Prime Video

hunters season 2 trailer bring hitler to justice watch prime video al pacino
Hunters (Prime Video)
January 3, 2023 | 1:11pm ET

    You might think Hitler is dead, but the Hunters think differently in the new trailer for Prime Video’s alternate history revenge thrillerThe second and final season comes debuts on January 13th.

    “You bring Hitler to justice and it’s done, Jon,” Meyers Offerman (Al Pacino) tells Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) to kick off the trailer. “You can finally be free.” His presence might be somewhat unexpected given the events of Season 1, which he hints at by saying, “You look like you’ve seen a ghost.”

    These flashbacks give way to Heidelbaum putting together a team of old friends and new faces and heading off to South America. Guns and explosives are definitely involved, and there might  even be a “skull up the ass,” as a cover of Kelis’ “Milkshake” bops in the background.

    Hunters is executive produced by Jordan Peele. Season 2 co-stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin. Check out the trailer below.

