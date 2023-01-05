IDLES Spin “The Wheel” on Fallon: Watch

IDLES rang in the new year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the English post-punks performed “The Wheel,” a highlight form their 2021 album Crawler.

From their various other late-night performances to their documentary, we know very well by now that IDLES know how to work a stage, whether it be a sweaty, scrappy punk venue or high up in the glossy studios of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Their earth-shattering riffs, combined with the flashing strobe lights behind them, matched their ferocious energy. As frontman Joe Talbot smashed a cymbal belted the song’s anthem — “can I get a hallelujah?” — even the comparatively tame audience couldn’t help but throw a few whoops in response.

Watch IDLES perform “The Wheel” on Fallon below.

IDLES are still basking in the glory of their first two Grammy nominations, including a nod for Crawler as Best Rock Album. In September, Talbot assisted METZ on their single “Come On Down,” and they also contributed to a new NEU! tribute album. The band’s guitarist Mark Bowen also just sat down with Consequence to chat about the 10 rock albums he thinks every fan should own, spanning everything from Death Grips to PJ Harvey.

Advertisement