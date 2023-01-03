Menu
Iggy Pop Was Once Approached About Fronting AC/DC

"I listened to their record ... I thought, I can't fit that bill"

Iggy Pop and AC/DC
Iggy Pop (photo by Philip Cosores) and Angus Young of AC/DC (photo by Heather Kaplan)
January 3, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Iggy Pop has revealed that he was once approached about becoming the frontman of AC/DC.

    “They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn’t re-formed The Stooges, I hadn’t moved to England,” Iggy told the New York Times. “And this guy said, ‘Are you interested in joining AC/DC?’ They were looking for a singer.”

    Though it’s not clear exactly when he was asked to join the band, the timeline likely puts the encounter around the time AC/DC formed in 1973 or perhaps when original frontman Dave Evans departed and when Bon Scott took over as lead singer — sometime around 1974.

    “I listened to their record. I thought, I can’t fit that bill,” Iggy admitted. “I wasn’t, like, ‘Ugh, I don’t like them.’ It was quite well made. They do careful work, but I’m not what they needed.”

    As it is, there’s a photo of Pop and Scott hanging out backstage at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles in 1977 (see below). “I had some very wonderful encounter with Bon somewhere, and we were both drunk and stoned,” Pop recalled of the meeting. “I see pictures sometimes. I go, I don’t remember, but that’s me with Bon!”

    AC/DC went on to become one of the most iconic rock bands of all-time, first hitting it big with Scott, and then continuing their success with Brian Johnson following Scott’s death in 1980. Iggy forged a successful solo career over the next three decades prior to re-forming The Stooges in the early 2000s.

    Iggy Pop Every Loser new album artwork tracklist taylor hawkins travis barker dave navarro
    Iggy Pop Announces New Album Every Loser with Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, Travis Barker, and More

    Meanwhile, Iggy Pop is set to release his new album Every Loser on Friday (January 6th). The record was produced by Andrew Watt — who also produced Ozzy Osbourne’s last two albums — and features all-star contributions from Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, late Foo Fighers drummer Taylor Hawkins, and more.

    Pre-order Every Loser here.

Iggy Pop Was Once Approached About Fronting AC/DC

