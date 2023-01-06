Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Iggy Pop Releases New Album Every Loser Featuring Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, and More: Stream

The LP marks his first release via Andrew Watt's Gold Tooth Records

Advertisement
Iggy Pop, photo by Philip Cosores
January 6, 2023 | 8:50am ET

    Iggy Pop has unleashed his latest LP, Every Loser, via Atlantic/Gold Tooth Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    The punk rock superstar’s 19th studio album was helmed by Andrew Watt — our 2022 Producer of the Year — and includes contributions from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith; Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Chris Chaney; Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan; and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Watt, Travis Barker, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, and former Chili Peppers guitarist and Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer are also featured on the new set.

    Every Loser stands as the first release for Iggy Pop on Watt’s Gold Tooth Records, in a partnership that the Lust for Life legend regarded in a statement by saying, “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way.” He then boasted about his stacked supporting ensemble, claiming “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Watt as the label head called Pop “a fucking icon” and shared that he was “honored” and “still can’t believe he let me make a record with him.”

    The album has been preceded by the singles “Frenzy” and “Strung Out Johnny,” and it follows Pop’s 2019 solo effort, Free. Earlier in 2022, he released a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker,” and more recently revealed he was once asked to join AC/DC.

    Along with a headlining slot at the inaugural Destination Chaos music festival in the Dominican Republic this winter, Iggy Pop will hit the road in April with his new band The Losers, featuring Watt, Smith, and McKagan. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Every Loser Artwork:

    Every Loser Tracklist:
    01. Frenzy
    02. Strung Out Johnny
    03. New Atlantis
    04. Modern Day Rip-Off
    05. Morning Show
    06. The News for Andy (Interlude)
    07. Neo Punk
    08. All the Way Down
    09. Comments
    10. My Animus (Interlude)
    11. The Regency

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Peter Gabriel to go on tour in 2023

Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single "Panopticom": Stream

January 6, 2023

Popcaan Drake We Caa Done Great Is He new album

Popcaan Taps Drake for New Song "We Caa Done": Stream

January 6, 2023

black belt eagle scout nobody katherine paul music video new single indie rock music news watch listen stream

Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares Atmospheric New Single "Nobody": Stream

January 5, 2023

Quavo Without You Takeoff tribute new song stream

Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Song "Without You": Stream

January 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Iggy Pop Releases New Album Every Loser Featuring Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, and More: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter