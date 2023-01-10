Menu
Iggy Pop and The Losers Perform “Frenzy” on Kimmel: Watch

The inaugural late night performance of The Losers with Chad Smith, Duff McKagen, and Josh Klinghoffer

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
January 10, 2023 | 9:32am ET

    Celebrating the release of his new album Every Loser, Iggy Pop was the latest musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The punk rock icon performed “Frenzy”, a highlight from the feature-heavy record.

    The set marked the late-night debut of Pop’s band The Losers featuring our 2022 Producer of the Year Andrew Watt as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad SmithJosh Klinghoffer, and Guns N’ Roses Duff McKagan. Watt shreds like he’s ready for the spotlight, while Klinghoffer, Smith, and McKagan demonstrated all the veteran stage presence you might have expected. But as always, the 75-year-old Pop stole the show, manhandling the mic stand and dancing with more energy than most men a third of his age. Check out “Frenzy” below.

    Every Loser also included guest appearances from Dave Navarro, the late Taylor Hawkins, and more. The album will be Grammy eligible, not that Iggy Pop cares; he recently said, “I hate those people.” He’ll be supporting the album’s release by headlining the inaugural Destination Chaos music festival in the Dominican Republic this winter, before hitting the road in April with his new band The Losers. Get your tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article neglected to mention Josh Klinghoffer.

