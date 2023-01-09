Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Iggy Pop on the Grammys: “I Hate Those People”

Eventually his feelings softened enough to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award

Advertisement
iggy pop grammys hate those people lifetime achievement award
Iggy Pop, photo by Philip Cosores
January 9, 2023 | 11:43am ET

    Iggy Pop had to be persuaded to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Grammys, telling Classic Rock magazine, “I hate those people.”

    “Things changed and society met me halfway,” Pop said of his decision to accept. He added that he wasn’t sure why the Recording Academy was trying to contact him and assumed it was for something stupid. “The Grammys kept wanting to talk to me on the phone and I kept telling my manager: ‘I don’t want to talk to them. I hate those people. They want me to be an exhibit in their museum or something.'”

    However, “When I finally spoke to the lady from the Grammys a couple of months later she said: ‘We’re giving you the lifetime achievement. Without you there’s no Lil Nas X and there’s no Billie Eilish.’ According to her, ‘You’re a direct link to the artists that are at the top of our awards list this year.’ So that’s what one person had to say, and I’ll take that for what it’s worth.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last week, Pop released his 19th studio album, Every Loserwhich featured the late Taylor Hawkins on drums. Later this winter he’ll be headlining Destination Chaos, and besides that, he’s got some solo dates in March and in April he’ll embark on a tour with his new band The Losers featuring Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, and Duff McKagan. Tickets are available here.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

charlie benante seahawks

Charlie Benante Performs Pantera and Anthrax Songs with Drumline at Seattle Seahawks Game: Watch

January 9, 2023

BottleRock 2023 lineup

BottleRock Festival's 2023 Lineup Led by Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Duran Duran, and Lil Nas X

January 9, 2023

belle and sebastian late developers i don't know what you see in me indie pop rock alternative music news listen stream

Belle and Sebastian Announce New Album Late Developers, Share "I Don't Know What You See In Me": Stream

January 9, 2023

The White Stripes in 2003

The White Stripes' Elephant Gets New Mono Mix for 20th Anniversary

January 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Iggy Pop on the Grammys: "I Hate Those People"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter