Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lorde’s Sister Indy Announces Debut EP Threads, Shares “Hometown”: Stream

Coming February 17th

Advertisement
indy threads hometown ep single music video pop music news stream listen lorde
Indy, photo by Jones Crow
Follow
January 12, 2023 | 12:50pm ET

    Following the steps of her older sister Lorde, Indy Yelich O’Connor has announced her debut EP Threads. Ahead of its February 17th release on TMWRK Records, the burgeoning pop singer better known mononymously as Indy has today shared the single “Hometown.”

    The five-song Threads EP includes the previously-released title track as well as the single “Killer.” Though she’s now based in New York, Indy grew up in suburban Auckland, New Zealand, and “Hometown” is a fitting anthem for the post-holiday blues. The ballad captures the bittersweetness of returning to your old stomping grounds and revisiting the landmarks that remind you of your first love: “You say that you’ll write and I swear that I’ll call/ But I don’t know what for,” Indy sings in her eerie mezzo-soprano.

    “‘Hometown’ is about the memories from my teen years in suburbia that I’ll never forget,” Indy said in a press release. “I wrote this song with Casey Smith at Ryan Tedder’s house, sitting on the floor playing notes on the piano while the light streamed in. This song took me four years to finish, because I felt like the song was so important and I wanted to get it right. I finished it with Miro Mackie and Daniel Chae, and they really brought it back to life.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    She continues: “This song is very nostalgic for me, as it makes me think of driving through the suburbs, taking the long way to go past an ex’s house, returning from the big city and staying at your parent’s. Everybody has somebody from their past they hold close. Knowing you’ve outgrown this person, the first inklings of real love, innocence, the sadness of having to let them go.”

    Watch Indy in the music video for “Hometown” below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for Threads EP.

    Threads Artwork:

    indy threads hometown ep single music video pop music news stream listen lorde

    Threads Tracklist:
    01. Threads
    02. Killer
    03. Hometown
    04. Hero
    05. Freeloader

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Paramore 2023 tour dates

Paramore Channel Their Inner Talking Heads on New Song "C'est Comme Ça": Stream

January 12, 2023

julia wolf now

Singer-Songwriter Julia Wolf Shares Origins of New Song "Now": Exclusive

January 12, 2023

periphery v djent is not a genre

Periphery Announce New Album Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, Unveil Two Singles: Stream

January 12, 2023

Nick Carter Aaron Carter tribute Hurts to Love You new song stream

Nick Carter Pays Tribute to Late Brother Aaron with "Hurts to Love You": Stream

January 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lorde's Sister Indy Announces Debut EP Threads, Shares "Hometown": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter