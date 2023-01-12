Lorde’s Sister Indy Announces Debut EP Threads, Shares “Hometown”: Stream

Following the steps of her older sister Lorde, Indy Yelich O’Connor has announced her debut EP Threads. Ahead of its February 17th release on TMWRK Records, the burgeoning pop singer better known mononymously as Indy has today shared the single “Hometown.”

The five-song Threads EP includes the previously-released title track as well as the single “Killer.” Though she’s now based in New York, Indy grew up in suburban Auckland, New Zealand, and “Hometown” is a fitting anthem for the post-holiday blues. The ballad captures the bittersweetness of returning to your old stomping grounds and revisiting the landmarks that remind you of your first love: “You say that you’ll write and I swear that I’ll call/ But I don’t know what for,” Indy sings in her eerie mezzo-soprano.

“‘Hometown’ is about the memories from my teen years in suburbia that I’ll never forget,” Indy said in a press release. “I wrote this song with Casey Smith at Ryan Tedder’s house, sitting on the floor playing notes on the piano while the light streamed in. This song took me four years to finish, because I felt like the song was so important and I wanted to get it right. I finished it with Miro Mackie and Daniel Chae, and they really brought it back to life.”

She continues: “This song is very nostalgic for me, as it makes me think of driving through the suburbs, taking the long way to go past an ex’s house, returning from the big city and staying at your parent’s. Everybody has somebody from their past they hold close. Knowing you’ve outgrown this person, the first inklings of real love, innocence, the sadness of having to let them go.”

Watch Indy in the music video for “Hometown” below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for Threads EP.

Threads Artwork:

Threads Tracklist:

01. Threads

02. Killer

03. Hometown

04. Hero

05. Freeloader