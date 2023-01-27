Introducing the Heavy Consequence Weekly Newsletter

Heavy Consequence has been covering all things metal and hard rock since launching within the Consequence website nearly five years ago. Now, we’re introducing a newsletter that will bring the week’s biggest heavy music stories and features directly to your inbox.

It’s been a helluva ride so far, as we’ve conducted dozens of interviews with notable musicians throughout the years — whether it be in person, via Zoom, or over the phone. Among the artists who’ve chatted with Heavy Consequence since our launch in 2018 are Ozzy Osbourne, Serj Tankian, Corey Taylor, Rob Halford, and many more.

Our monthly Beyond the Boys’ Club column, curated by writer Anne Erickson, puts the focus on women in the hard rock and metal scene, and has featured interviews with Lzzy Hale, Amy Lee, Ann and Nancy Wilson, Taylor Momsen, and others.

And each month, we also bring you the best in underground heavy music, with our Mining Metal column, written by Langdon Hickman and Colin Dempsey.

We’ve also just launched our new feature Heavy Song of the Week, as picked by senior writer Jon Hadusek.

So far, it’s looking like 2023 will be another big year for metal, with Metallica set to release their long-awaited new album, 72 Seasons, and a revamped Pantera set to embark on a North American tour (including select dates with Metallica). Not to mention, new albums from Baroness, BABYMETAL, Avenged Sevenfold, Body Count, and more are on the way.

— Spencer Kaufman

Managing Editor, Heavy Consequence