Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Björk’s Daughter Ísadóra Shares Debut Solo Song “bergmál”: Stream

Following her recent contribution to her mother's album, Fossora

Advertisement
bjork daughter isadora new song bergmal stream listen
Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney, photo by P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Image
January 24, 2023 | 2:06pm ET

    Björk’s daughter Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney is stepping out of her mother’s shadow to release the new song, “bergmál,” which she wrote and sang as part of the Reykjavík art collective Post-Dreifing.

    The 21-year-old Ísadóra had previously worked with her powerhouse mom on her latest album, Fossorawhere the younger artist contributed to the track, “Her Mother’s House.” Ísadóra is the only artist credited on “bergmál,” a folksy number built around layered harmonies, hand claps, and simple plucked strings. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy Ísadóra’s voice  — less ethereal than her mother’s, and with a rooted, earthy tone. Check out “bergmál” below.

    The song appears on Post-Dreifing’s January 20th album, Drullumall # 4, a 14-track collaboration that spans folk to math rock and electronic avant-garde. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As for Björk, she’ll be performing at Coachella 2023 following March tour stops in Japan. Tickets are available here.

     

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Dave Matthews Band Walk Around the Moon new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates Madman’s Eyes new song stream

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around the Moon, 2023 Summer Tour

January 24, 2023

chris clark sus dog artwork new song town crank electronic music news

Clark Announces New Thom Yorke-Produced Album Sus Dog, Shares "Town Crank": Stream

January 24, 2023

Mudhoney Plastic Eternity Almost Everything

Mudhoney Announce New Album Plastic Eternity, Share Lead Single "Almost Everything": Stream

January 24, 2023

Samia breathing song honey video stream

Samia Shares New Songs "Breathing Song" and "Honey": Stream

January 24, 2023

panic at the disco break up brendon urie pop punk music news breakup call it quits rock news

Panic! At the Disco Break Up

January 24, 2023

kali uchis red moon in venus

Kali Uchis Announces New Album Red Moon in Venus, 2023 Tour Dates

January 23, 2023

파란노을 (Parannoul) Announces New Album After the Magic

January 20, 2023

Boldy James Indiana Jones RichGains new album stream

Boldy James Drops New Album Indiana Jones: Stream

January 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Björk’s Daughter Ísadóra Shares Debut Solo Song "bergmál": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter