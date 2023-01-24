Björk’s daughter Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney is stepping out of her mother’s shadow to release the new song, “bergmál,” which she wrote and sang as part of the Reykjavík art collective Post-Dreifing.

The 21-year-old Ísadóra had previously worked with her powerhouse mom on her latest album, Fossora, where the younger artist contributed to the track, “Her Mother’s House.” Ísadóra is the only artist credited on “bergmál,” a folksy number built around layered harmonies, hand claps, and simple plucked strings. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy Ísadóra’s voice — less ethereal than her mother’s, and with a rooted, earthy tone. Check out “bergmál” below.

The song appears on Post-Dreifing’s January 20th album, Drullumall # 4, a 14-track collaboration that spans folk to math rock and electronic avant-garde. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

As for Björk, she’ll be performing at Coachella 2023 following March tour stops in Japan. Tickets are available here.