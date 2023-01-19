J. Cole Drops New Song Made by Searching “J. Cole Type Beat” on YouTube: Stream

J. Cole has shared the new song “procrastination (broke),” a reflection on motivation and accomplishment he made with underground producer Bvtman after searching “J. Cole type beat” on YouTube.

“This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world,” Cole wrote in a message to Bvtman. “It’s a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to CUT THROUGH.”

As Cole explained, “On a day when I couldn’t find much motivation, I was looking for anything to inspire me. Out of curiosity, I typed in ‘J. Cole type beat’ into YouTube. Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this. This is some shit that would normally stay in the vault, but I don’t want to hold onto the music like that no more. This is for you and whoever else need to hear it. God bless bro and keep doing what you do!”

The lyrics find J. Cole wondering if he still has the hunger to make great music. “‘Cause I need to finish this album/ But hell, how many more times/ Can I send this wooden pail down in that well/ And pull it back up with the hope that it’s filled?/ Plus, it don’t help that I’m rich now,” he raps, “So that means that I don’t gotta deal/ With stress of these creditors, callin’ my cellular/ Like that young rapper that don’t got a deal (Bvtman).”

Check out “procrastination (broke)” below.

J. Cole can still dial it up when he needs to, and last year we named three songs with his guest verses Rap Song of the Week : Smino’s “90 Proof,” JID’s “Stick,” and Benny the Butcher’s “Johnny P’s Caddy.”