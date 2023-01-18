Jack White’s Daughter Joins Him on Stage for “The Hardest Button to Button”: Watch

Jack White’s 14-year-old daughter Scarlett joined him on stage to perform bass on the Elephant cut “The Hardest Button to Button” at The Blue Room at Third Man Records on January 16th.

Both White and his ex-wife Karen Elson shared photos and a video clip of their daughter’s performance on Instagram. “Miss Scarlett Teresa White,” Elson wrote. “My beautiful, kind, never wants to be the center of attention with a heart of solid gold daughter. What a sweet moment with her papa bear @officialjackwhite.”

Watch the footage and see the photos below.

As NME points out, this isn’t the first time Scarlett has performed with her father. She was recently credited for playing bass on White’s 2022 album, Fear of the Dawn.

Last year, White also dropped Entering Heaven Alive and served as the subject of our July cover story. A new mono mix of Elephant is now available through Third Man’s Vault subscription service to mark the 20th anniversary of the album. Subscriptions are open through January 31st.

Next up, you’ll be able to catch White in an acting-only role as part of the cast for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon.