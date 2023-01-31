Menu
Temps (James Acaster) Announces Debut Album Featuring Shamir, NNAMDÏ, Open Mike Eagle, & More

PARTY GATOR PURGATORY drops May 19th

james acaster temps new album party gator purgatory bleedthemtoxins song stream
Temps, photo by Willow Shields
January 31, 2023 | 12:21pm ET

    Under the guise of his musical project Temps, UK comedian James Acaster has announced his debut album, PARTY GATOR PURGATORY, out May 19th via Bella Union. In the meanwhile, he’s shared a new look at the record with the fresh single “bleedthemtoxins.”

    The self-fashioned “DIY Gorillaz” was devised, curated, and produced by Acaster, who created the 10-song album with drum tracks originally recorded by himself and jazz drummer Seb Rochford for a scrapped mockumentary about his pivot into the music industry. To complete the tracks, Acaster collaborated with musicians he had interviewed for his Perfect Sound Whatever memoir and accompanying podcast, including Shamir, NNAMDÏ, Open Mike Eagle, Quelle Chris, and more. Together, they fused alternative rock with genres like hip-hop and jazz.

    “bleedthemtoxins” is a psychedelic number that begins with some especially raw upright bass before a dreamy blend of synths and hazy vocals take hold. Joana Gomila, NNAMDÏ, Shamir, and Quelle Chris all contributed to the track. Check out the music video with Acaster in his Party Gator guise below.

    Acaster revealed Temps back in November with the lead single “no,no” featuring Quelle Chris, Xenia Rubinos, NNAMDÏ, and Shamir. Scroll onward for the PARTY GATOR PURGATORY artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    PARTY GATOR PURGATORY Artwork:

    james acaster temps new album party gator purgatory bleedthemtoxins song stream

    PARTY GATOR PURGATORY Tracklist:
    01. lookaliveandplaydead (feat. Quelle Chris, Mal Devisa, Denmark Vessey, and Foonyap)
    02. kept (feat. NNAMDÏ, Gaston Bandimic, Xenia Rubinos, Satomi Matsuzaki, Law Holt, and Quelle Chris)
    03. partygatorR.I.P. (feat. Xenia Rubinos, Denmark Vessey, Quelle Chris, and bb tombo)
    04. no,no (feat. Quelle Chris, Xenia Rubinos, NNAMDÏ, and Shamir)
    05. at(moves) (feat. Quelle Chris, Wheelchair Sports Camp, Mal Devisa, and Nate Mendelsohn)
    06. partygatorpurgatory (feat. Babar Luck, Law Holt, Gaston Bandimic, and bb tombo)
    07. ificouldjust (feat. Yoni Wolf, Quelle Chris, Shamir, Montaigne, and Ami Dang)
    08. bleedthemtoxins (feat. Joana Gomila, NNAMDÏ, Shamir, and Quelle Chris)
    09. partygatorresurrection (feat. Open Mike Eagle, me oh myriorama, Montaigne, Low Growl, and bb tombo)
    10. slowreturn (feat. Yoni Wolf, Shamir, and Elizabeth Balčus)

