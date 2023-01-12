Menu
Jamie xx Is “Finishing Mixing” New Album Featuring The Avalanches

"I worked a little bit with The Avalanches before the pandemic for their last album and we sort of carried on"

jamie xx new album the avalanches
Jamie xx, photo by Laura Coulson
January 12, 2023 | 1:53pm ET

    Oh my “Gosh,” Jamie xx is “finishing mixing” his new album, the follow-up to the 2015 electronic classic In ColourAs The xx member told triple j Morningsthe project will feature contributions from The Avalanches.

    “I’m in ‘finishing mixing’ mode. And I can’t take any longer,” he said, before confirming, “Yeah, it’s my next album.”

    He added that the songs “have been years in the making. I realized that I am just slow, and that’s ok. And I’ve actually been really enjoying the process of it. And I was also making Oliver’s record from the band and making the last xx album in between, so it hasn’t felt like it’s taken that long, but it’s just allowed me the time to gather everything I wanted to.”

    Fans may have already heard glimpses of the new project. Last year he released two singles, “LET’S DO IT AGAIN,” and “KILL DEM.” In 2020, he also released the solo song, “Idontknow”.

    Jamie said he found inspiration “DJ’ing and finding old records, and I’ve been sampling quite a lot. I worked a little bit with The Avalanches before the pandemic for their last album and we sort of carried on. Just seeing the process of how they work, how they sample — I mean, they’ve always been an inspiration for me. Working on the same track with them has kind of informed a different way of making music slightly for me.”

    He sounds pretty enamored of their collaboration for his album: “They just create something brand new. It’s not a straight-up sample. They’ll put their own emotion into something that already exists and it’s very innovative and it sounds like them.” Check out a snippet of the interview below.

