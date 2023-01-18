Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America.

The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).

Tickets for the US shows go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (January 20th) via Ticketmaster, with a presale beginning Thursday (January 19th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

Last year, Jane’s Addiction welcomed back original bassist Eric Avery for their tour with the Smashing Pumpkins. However, guitarist Dave Navarro’s ongoing battle with long COVID kept him off the road, thus preventing a reunion of the band’s classic lineup. Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen filled in on guitar for that tour, and as of now, it is unclear whether Navarro will be back for the March shows.

When Consequence spoke with frontman Perry Farrell last year, he expressed confidence that Jane’s Addiction would record their first new songs in more than a decade. Subsequently, Farrell was pictured in social media posts with Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins in the studio, offering further hope that new music is on the way.

See Jane’s Addiction’s tour dates below, followed by our video interview with Perry Farrell. Pick up tickets to the upcoming shows via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Jane’s Addiction’s 2023 Tour Dates:

03/05 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

03/07 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

03/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/25 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil