Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

The legendary alt-rock band will embark on a brief west coast tour in March

January 18, 2023 | 4:03pm ET

    Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America.

    The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).

    Tickets for the US shows go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (January 20th) via Ticketmaster, with a presale beginning Thursday (January 19th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    Last year, Jane’s Addiction welcomed back original bassist Eric Avery for their tour with the Smashing Pumpkins. However, guitarist Dave Navarro’s ongoing battle with long COVID kept him off the road, thus preventing a reunion of the band’s classic lineup. Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen filled in on guitar for that tour, and as of now, it is unclear whether Navarro will be back for the March shows.

    Perry Farrell Talks Timeline for New Jane’s Addiction Music, Tour Plans, and the Band’s Early Days

    When Consequence spoke with frontman Perry Farrell last year, he expressed confidence that Jane’s Addiction would record their first new songs in more than a decade. Subsequently, Farrell was pictured in social media posts with Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins in the studio, offering further hope that new music is on the way.

    See Jane’s Addiction’s tour dates below, followed by our video interview with Perry Farrell. Pick up tickets to the upcoming shows via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    03/05 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater
    03/07 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
    03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan
    03/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
    03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
    03/19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
    03/25 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

