Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jane’s Addiction Recruit Josh Klinghoffer to Fill in for Ailing Dave Navarro on Upcoming Shows

Navarro's ongoing battle with long COVID is preventing him from touring with his longtime band

Advertisement
Jane's Addiction Dave Navarro Josh Klinghoffer
Dave Navarro and Josh Klinghoffer, photos by Philip Cosores
January 27, 2023 | 12:37pm ET

    Jane’s Addiction have announced that they will continue performing without guitarist Dave Navarro, who is still suffering from the effects of long COVID. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer will take his place on the band’s recently announced upcoming tour dates.

    Navarro missed all of the band’s shows last year, with Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen filling in for him during Jane’s Addiction’s 2022 tour with The Smashing Pumpkins.

    The band’s full statement reads as follows:

    “As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready. For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon. We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd odd years. You know, we’re going to keep throwing down for you.”

    Advertisement

    Prior to the tour with the Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction were rejoined by original bassist Eric Avery. Unfortunately, the absence of Navarro is preventing a reunion of the band’s full classic lineup, which also includes singer Perry Farrell and drummer Stephen Perkins.

    dave navarro long covid
     Editor's Pick
    Dave Navarro Shares Experience with Long COVID: “The Fatigue and Isolation Is Pretty Awful”

    Klinghoffer, meanwhile, has kept busy since being replaced by returning guitarist John Frusciante in the Chili Peppers. Most notably, he’s been performing with Pearl Jam as a touring member of the grunge goliaths.

    Jane’s Addiction kick off a West Coast tour March 5th in Bakersfield, California. Pick up tickets here.

     

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Avatar's Johannes Eckerström x Halestorm's Lzzy Hale by Pierre Veillet

Avatar Team Up with Lzzy Hale for New Single "Violence No Matter What": Stream

January 27, 2023

Twisted Sister reunite Metal Hall of Fame

Twisted Sister Reunite for First Performance in Six Years: Recap, Photos and Video

January 27, 2023

Limp Bizkit

The Bamboozle Festival 2023 Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Papa Roach, Steve Aoki, Flyleaf and More

January 26, 2023

obituary 2023 tour

Obituary Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

January 26, 2023

ghost joe elliott spillways

Ghost Unveil New Version of "Spillways" Featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliott: Stream

January 26, 2023

OTTTO new album

OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Announce New Album Life Is a Game, Unveil "My Pain": Stream

January 25, 2023

judas priest new album 2024

Rob Halford: New Judas Priest Album Now Likely to Be Released in 2024

January 25, 2023

metallica 72 seasons theatrical listening party

Metallica Announce Worldwide Theatrical Listening Parties for New Album 72 Seasons

January 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jane's Addiction Recruit Josh Klinghoffer to Fill in for Ailing Dave Navarro on Upcoming Shows

Menu Shop Search Newsletter