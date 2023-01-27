Jane’s Addiction have announced that they will continue performing without guitarist Dave Navarro, who is still suffering from the effects of long COVID. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer will take his place on the band’s recently announced upcoming tour dates.

Navarro missed all of the band’s shows last year, with Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen filling in for him during Jane’s Addiction’s 2022 tour with The Smashing Pumpkins.

The band’s full statement reads as follows:

“As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready. For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon. We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd odd years. You know, we’re going to keep throwing down for you.”

Advertisement

Prior to the tour with the Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction were rejoined by original bassist Eric Avery. Unfortunately, the absence of Navarro is preventing a reunion of the band’s full classic lineup, which also includes singer Perry Farrell and drummer Stephen Perkins.

Klinghoffer, meanwhile, has kept busy since being replaced by returning guitarist John Frusciante in the Chili Peppers. Most notably, he’s been performing with Pearl Jam as a touring member of the grunge goliaths.

Jane’s Addiction kick off a West Coast tour March 5th in Bakersfield, California. Pick up tickets here.