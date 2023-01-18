Menu
Jason Segel Is a Troubled Therapist in Trailer for Apple TV+'s Shrinking: Watch

Harrison Ford also stars in the upcoming series

shrinking trailer jason segel harrison ford series tv television news watch
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
January 18, 2023

    Apple TV+ has today unveiled the official trailer for Shrinking, their upcoming black comedy series starring Jason Segel opposite Harrison Ford in the latter’s first-ever recurring television role. Premiering January 27th, the show was written by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer/star Brett Goldstein.

    Shrinking stars Segel as James, a well-meaning but troubled therapist who decides to stop playing by the rules. Instead of following usual training and ethics, he decides to start telling his clients exactly what he thinks, prompting some major, much-needed changes in their personal lives. But James, too, needs some help, mourning the recent death of his wife. He seeks guidance from his co-worker and mentor Paul (Ford), who’s dealing with his own impending Parkinson’s symptoms.

    Shrinking also stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell. Watch the trailer for the series below.

    Earlier this year, Segel starred in Netflix’s Hitchcockian thriller WindfallAs for Ford, he’ll reprise his most iconic role once again in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.

