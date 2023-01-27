Menu
Jay Leno Breaks Several Bones in Motorcycle Crash

The accident occurred just weeks after he suffered severe burns in an automobile fire

Jay Leno rides motorcycle
Jay Leno, photo by Myung J. Chun/Getty Images
January 27, 2023 | 9:38am ET

    Just weeks after sustaining severe burns in a car fire, Jay Leno is recovering from another serious accident.

    The 72-year-old comedian suffered a broken collarbone, two fractured ribs, and two cracked kneecaps in a motorcycle accident earlier this month. He detailed the incident in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

    At the time, Leno was test riding a 1940 Indian motorcycle and noticed a gas leak. “So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno recalled. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

    In November, Leno suffered second and third degree burns to his face, hands, and chest after one of his vintage cars exploded. Leno said he chose to keep mum on his latest accident due to the massive amount of media coverage surrounding his his first accident. “You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” Leno told Las Vegas Review-Journal. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down.”

    Remarkably, Leno intends to keep his upcoming tour schedule in tact. He has standup shows scheduled in Nevada, Michigan, New York, and New Jersey in the weeks ahead (tickets are available here).

