Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jeff Beck Dead at 78

The legendary guitarist had contracted bacterial meningitis

Advertisement
Jeff Beck dead at 78
Jeff Beck
January 11, 2023 | 5:00pm ET

    Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78.

    According to a statement from his family, Beck contracted bacterial meningitis and passed away on Tuesday, January 10th.

    Beck was widely considered one of music’s all time great guitar players. He was also twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first as a member of The Yardbirds and later as a solo artist.

    Related Video

    As recently as November, Beck had been touring America with Johnny Depp in support of their collaborative album, 18.

    Advertisement

    This is a developing story…

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Nick Carter Aaron Carter tribute Hurts to Love You new song stream

Nick Carter Pays Tribute to Late Brother Aaron with "Hurts to Love You": Stream

January 11, 2023

kpop tours 2023 fan chant

Fan Chant: 10 K-Pop Tours We Want to See in 2023

January 11, 2023

madison cunningham revealer interview podcast kyle

Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys

January 11, 2023

the chainsmokers threesomes together fans call her daddy podcast

The Chainsmokers Say They've Had Threesomes Together with Fans

January 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jeff Beck Dead at 78

Menu Shop Search Newsletter