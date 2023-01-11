Jeff Beck dead at 78

Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78.

According to a statement from his family, Beck contracted bacterial meningitis and passed away on Tuesday, January 10th.

Beck was widely considered one of music’s all time great guitar players. He was also twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first as a member of The Yardbirds and later as a solo artist.

As recently as November, Beck had been touring America with Johnny Depp in support of their collaborative album, 18.

This is a developing story…