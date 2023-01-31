Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jeff Tweedy Covers “Union Maid” for When You Finish Saving the World Soundtrack: Stream

A bonus track to Emile Mosseri's score

Advertisement
jeff tweedy union maid
Jeff Tweedy, photo by Ben Kaye
January 31, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Jesse Eisenberg made his directorial debut this month with When You Finish Saving the Worldand alongside composer Emile Mosseri for the film’s soundtrack, he enlisted Jeff Tweedy to cover the labor anthem “Union Maid.” Check it out below.

    Written by Woody Guthrie, the “Union Maid” refrain “I’m sticking to the union” has long resonated with the labor movement’s messages of resilience. Tweedy approaches the song in the same way that Bob Dylan sometimes approached Guthrie’s legacy, with a bit more speed and vocal reserve, to let the powerful lyrics do the talking.

    Tweedy’s “Union Maid” cover isn’t his first brush with Guthrie. In 1998, Wilco and Billy Bragg released Mermaid Avenue, an album of the legendary writer’s previously unreleased lyrics set to original music.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The rest of the When You Finish Saving the World soundtrack features classical music courtesy of Mosseri, as well as more pop-driven music by Finn Wolfhard in the style of Ziggy, his character in the film. In a statement, Eisenberg explained his inspirations for the soundtrack:

    “Emile is a genius. The idea behind the score is that when Ziggy’s on the screen it’s almost a manifestation of his persona, so the instruments have this certain tonal feel like they’re emerging out of cheap equipment. Of course, Evelyn’s soundtrack is all classical because that’s all she listens to and is what’s in her head. What makes it fun is that these sounds compete with each other throughout the movie, de- pending on who is dominating a particular scene.” Listen to “Union Maid” below, followed by the film’s OST.

    This spring, Tweedy and the rest of Wilco will hit the road with Horsegirl and The A’s. Tickets are on sale here.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

death cab for cutie cover low the plan mimi parker acoustic asphalt meadows pepper stream

Death Cab for Cutie Cover Low's "The Plan," Announce Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)

January 31, 2023

caroline polachek blood and butter new song single pop desire i want to turn into you listen stream

Caroline Polachek Shares New Single "Blood and Butter": Stream

January 31, 2023

Smashing Pumpkins ATUM Act 2 two II stream billy corgan 2023

Smashing Pumpkins Release Act 2 of New Rock Opera ATUM: Stream

January 31, 2023

noah weiland goodbye good riddance

Noah Weiland Shares Emotional New Single "Good Riddance & Goodbye": Stream

January 30, 2023

Parannoul After the magic stream preorder

파란노을 (Parannoul) Releases New Album After the Magic: Stream

January 29, 2023

u2 with or without you

U2 Share Reimagined Version of "With or Without You": Stream

January 28, 2023

Bluey Dance Mode new album artwork tracklist song stream

Bluey Announces New Album Dance Mode, Shares Title Track: Stream

January 27, 2023

Overkill new album 2023

Overkill Announce New Album Scorched, Unleash "The Surgeon": Stream

January 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jeff Tweedy Covers "Union Maid" for When You Finish Saving the World Soundtrack: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter