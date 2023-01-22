Jeremy Renner Suffered More Than 30 Broken Bones in Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner suffered more than 30 broken bones in a New Year’s Day snow plow accident that nearly took his life.

The Hawkeye actor revealed the extent of his injuries in a new social media post on Saturday. Alongside a photo of him receiving physical therapy, Renner wrote, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

On New Year’s Day, Renner was using a 7-ton machine called Snow Cat to remove snow from his home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. At some point, the machine accidentally ran over his body. A neighbor, who is a doctor, was able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived. He was then airlifted to a local hospital. After more than two weeks, Renner was discharged from the hospital last week.

Advertisement

Related Video

Renner, a two-time Academy Award nominee, currently stars in The Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ and Hawkeye on Disney+.