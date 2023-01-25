Jeremy Renner, a Real-Life Superhero, Was Trying to Save His Nephew When Crushed by Snow Plow

Turns out Jeremy Renner is a superhero both on and off the screen.

The Hawkeye actor is on the long road to recovery after breaking more than 30 bones in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. What wasn’t known until now are the circumstances that led to the accident — and how Renner literally sacrificed his own body to save his nephew.

According to a newly released report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Renner was using a 7-ton Pistenbully snow plow to pull his nephew’s truck out of the snow near his home in Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. At some point, the plow began sliding sideways, forcing Renner to abandon the vehicle. However, “Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward [his nephew],” the report notes. “He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit [his nephew], so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully.”

Renner attempted to climb back into the plow but was “immediately pulled under the left side track” and run over.

“The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report adds. “He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while [his nephew and others] rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

Investigators concluded that the accident was due to Renner not using the parking break and other mechanical issues. There was no indication that he was impaired at the time of the incident.