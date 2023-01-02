Jeremy Renner In “Critical But Stable” Condition After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” from injuries sustained in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada on Sunday.

Deadline reports that Renner was airlifted to a hospital. A spokesperson for the actor said the accident was “weather related,” and that he is “receiving excellent care.” The nature of his injuries are unclear as of publication.

Renner has a home in Reno, near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. The region saw upwards of 18 inches of snow on New Year’s Eve.

Renner, a two-time Academy Award nominee, currently stars in The Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ and Hawkeye on Disney+.