Jeremy Renner In “Critical But Stable” Condition After Snow Plow Accident

The actor was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Reno

Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner, photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage
January 1, 2023 | 11:14pm ET

    Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” from injuries sustained in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada on Sunday.

    Deadline reports that Renner was airlifted to a hospital. A spokesperson for the actor said the accident was “weather related,” and that he is “receiving excellent care.” The nature of his injuries are unclear as of publication.

    Renner has a home in Reno, near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. The region saw upwards of 18 inches of snow on New Year’s Eve.

    Renner, a two-time Academy Award nominee, currently stars in The Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ and Hawkeye on Disney+.

