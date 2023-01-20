Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, …So Unknown, due out April 14th via Century Media Records. The band has also unveiled the new single “Gates of Horn.”
“Gates of Horn” follows the single “An Offering to the Night,” which was released in early December, just making it into Heavy Consequence’s Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2022.
…So Unknown comes five years after Jesus Piece’s 2018 full-length debut, Only Self, a dynamic collection of metalcore and hardcore punk songs. The new album was co-produced by Randy LeBouef (Every Time I Die) and clocks in at a swift 28 minutes over 10 tracks.
“The making of the record was nothing short of all-consuming,” said drummer Luis Aponte in a press release. “It was an intense and challenging process. The record reflects a lot of confusion, but also, evolution. There was a lot of uncertainty and emotion during the pandemic– we all changed and grew so much. So if there is a single thought or concept to the record, it’s constant metamorphosis.”
He continued, “That’s also how we operated as a band on this LP — spending a lot of time songwriting and fleshing things out as a unit, and then upping our game from there. It’s definitely a reflection of us as more mature, playing the best we’ve ever played and feeling like a real band for the first time.”
Prior to the album’s release, Jesus Piece will embark on a North American tour with Show Me the Body, Scowl, and Zulu. That outing kicks off February 9th in Philadelphia and runs through a March 24th show in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
Check out the new song “Gates of Horn” below, followed by the album art and track list for ...So Unknown and Jesus Piece’s 2023 tour dates.
…So Unknown Artwork:
…So Unknown Tracklist:
01. In Constraints
02. Fear of Failure
03. Tunnel Vision
04. FTBS
05. Silver Lining
06. Gates of Horn
07. Profane
08. An Offering to the Night
09. Stolen Life
10. The Bond
Jesus Piece 2023 Tour Dates with Show Me the Body, Scowl and Zulu:
02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/10 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
02/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
02/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
02/15 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
02/16 – Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly
02/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
02/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
02/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
02/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
02/22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
02/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
02/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
02/28 – Orange County, CA @ The Observatory
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
03/03 – Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall
03/04 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
03/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
03/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
03/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
03/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
03/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
03/12 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue
03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery
03/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
03/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/22 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box
03/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel