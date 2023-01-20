Menu
Jesus Piece Announce New Album …So Unknown, Unleash “Gates of Horn”: Stream

The Philadelphia band will embark on a North American tour with Show Me the Body in February

Jesus Piece new album
Jesus Piece, photo by Kayla Menze
January 20, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, …So Unknown, due out April 14th via Century Media Records. The band has also unveiled the new single “Gates of Horn.”

    “Gates of Horn” follows the single “An Offering to the Night,” which was released in early December, just making it into Heavy Consequence’s Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2022.

    …So Unknown comes five years after Jesus Piece’s 2018 full-length debut, Only Self, a dynamic collection of metalcore and hardcore punk songs. The new album was co-produced by Randy LeBouef (Every Time I Die) and clocks in at a swift 28 minutes over 10 tracks.

    “The making of the record was nothing short of all-consuming,” said drummer Luis Aponte in a press release. “It was an intense and challenging process. The record reflects a lot of confusion, but also, evolution. There was a lot of uncertainty and emotion during the pandemic– we all changed and grew so much. So if there is a single thought or concept to the record, it’s constant metamorphosis.”

    He continued, “That’s also how we operated as a band on this LP — spending a lot of time songwriting and fleshing things out as a unit, and then upping our game from there. It’s definitely a reflection of us as more mature, playing the best we’ve ever played and feeling like a real band for the first time.”

    Prior to the album’s release, Jesus Piece will embark on a North American tour with Show Me the Body, Scowl, and Zulu. That outing kicks off February 9th in Philadelphia and runs through a March 24th show in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Check out the new song “Gates of Horn” below, followed by the album art and track list for ...So Unknown and Jesus Piece’s 2023 tour dates.

    …So Unknown Artwork:

    Jesus Piece So Unknown

    …So Unknown Tracklist:
    01. In Constraints
    02. Fear of Failure
    03. Tunnel Vision
    04. FTBS
    05. Silver Lining
    06. Gates of Horn
    07. Profane
    08. An Offering to the Night
    09. Stolen Life
    10. The Bond

    Jesus Piece 2023 Tour Dates with Show Me the Body, Scowl and Zulu:
    02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    02/10 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
    02/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
    02/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    02/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    02/15 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
    02/16 – Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly
    02/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
    02/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
    02/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    02/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    02/22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
    02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
    02/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    02/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
    02/28 – Orange County, CA @ The Observatory
    03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
    03/03 – Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall
    03/04 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
    03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
    03/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    03/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    03/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    03/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    03/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    03/12 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    03/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue
    03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery
    03/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
    03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
    03/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    03/22 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box
    03/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

