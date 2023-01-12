Menu
Stanning BTS: Jimin-Centric Fanfic Files

In anticipation of his new collaboration with Big Bang's Taeyang, "Vibe"

stanning bts jimin fanfic
Jimin, photo courtesy of The Black Label
Consequence Staff
January 12, 2023 | 12:59pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    After celebrating its 200th episode with a special live show to cap off 2022, Stanning BTS is back with fresh content in the new year! In honor of the upcoming collaboration between BTSPark Jimin and Big Bang’s Taeyang, “Vibe” (out January 13th), Kayla and Bethany are digging back into the Fanfic Files for some Jimin-centric storytelling.

    Listen to the new episode above, and then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ICONICs can also pick up their own Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

    Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    This month is National Blood Donor Month! It is an opportunity to recognize that only roughly three percent of the U.S. population donates blood each year and yet a blood transfusion occurs every two seconds in America. A single donation can save multiple lives. If you’re not already aware of a blood center in your area, you can go to americasblood.org to find one near you!

