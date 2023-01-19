Menu
Stanning BTS: We Got That “VIBE”

A deep dive into TAEYANG of BIGBANG and Jimin's new collaborative single

stanning bts vibe taeyang jimin the blacklabel
TAEYANG and Jimin, photo courtesy of The Black Label
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
January 19, 2023

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    If you’re looking for the perfect “VIBE” for this Valentine’s Day, look no further than the fantastic new collaboration from BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG and Jimin of BTS.

    Related Video

    As promised on last week’s episode, Stanning BTS hosts Kayla and Bethany are doing a deep dive into the romantic new song and the fabulous music video that came with it. The hosts dig into the lyrics, visuals, and express how proud they are of Jimin for getting to work with an artist he’s admired for such a long time.

    Get the full reaction to TAEYANG and Jimin’s “VIBE” by listening to the new episode above, then do yourself a favor and join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. You can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

    Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

