John Larroquette Was Paid in Weed to Narrate The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Just about everyone in the entertainment biz has been underpaid for their early gigs, but some weren’t paid in any currency at all: John Larroquette, the Emmy-winning actor perhaps best recognized from the NBC sitcom Night Court, confirmed the long-running rumor that he was paid in weed for narrating the iconic opening monologue in 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Director Tobe Hooper made his slasher classic on an extremely low-budget, a feat he pulled off by working long hours and using mostly unknown actors. Larroquette, who was just a casual friend of Hooper’s at the time, was no exception: “Tobe heard I was in town and asked for an hour of my time to narrate something for this movie he just did,” the actor said in a recent profile with Parade. “I said ‘Fine!’ It was a favor.”

Luckily for Larroquette, his first-ever movie role came with a little parting gift. “Totally true,” he added when asked about the rumored pot compensation. “He gave me some marijuana or a matchbox or whatever you called it in those days. I walked out of the [recording] studio and patted him on the back side and said, ‘Good luck to you!'”

Advertisement

Related Video

Of course, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre would go on to become one of the most influential horror movies of all time, spawning a franchise that now comprises nine films total. Ironically, though, he’s still yet to watch one: “I’m not a big horror movie fan,” he told Parade.

Larroquette returned to voice the narration in last year’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre. He can currently be seen in NBC’s new reboot of Night Court, which just premiered yesterday.