Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Eurovision Is “Disgusting,” Says Eurovision Contestant John Lydon

Lydon's Public Image Ltd. will be competing to represent Ireland

Advertisement
john lydon eurovision disgusting song contest phony public image ltd. ireland
John Lydon, photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage
January 11, 2023 | 1:50pm ET

    The Eurovison Song Contest is “disgusting,” “phony,” and “absolutely awful,” according to upcoming Eurovision contestant John Lydon.

    The former Sex Pistols frontman trashed the contest on RTE’s Radio 1 just one day after announcing that his band, Public Image Ltd., would be vying to represent Ireland.

    “It’s absolutely awful, the songs,” Lydon said (via Metro). “The whole thing of it is disgusting to me. I’m a songwriter, I perform live, and these shows just come across as so dreadfully phony to me.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He added that he had never watched Eurovision in his life.

    “But look, we’re giving it a chance to break out of that mould,” he said, though he had “no idea” how to go about it, and in fact seemed unsure of what would be demanded of him. “Apparently, I have to do karaoke over a backing track,” he said.

    Public Image Ltd. will be performing a song called “Hawaii,” which Lydon wrote for his wife, Nora, who is sturggling with dementia. “My wife, when she sees this, it’s going to melt her, Alzheimer’s or not,” he said. “It’s the most rewarding thing.”

    Public Image Ltd. will take the stage without founding member Keith Levene, who was a former guitarist of The Clash but who died at the age of 65 last November.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Breaking
Jeff Beck dead at 78

Jeff Beck Dead at 78

January 11, 2023

Nick Carter Aaron Carter tribute Hurts to Love You new song stream

Nick Carter Pays Tribute to Late Brother Aaron with "Hurts to Love You": Stream

January 11, 2023

kpop tours 2023 fan chant

Fan Chant: 10 K-Pop Tours We Want to See in 2023

January 11, 2023

madison cunningham revealer interview podcast kyle

Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys

January 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eurovision Is "Disgusting," Says Eurovision Contestant John Lydon

Menu Shop Search Newsletter