John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

John Mayer will hit the road this spring for his first-ever solo tour.
“I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there,” Mayer wrote in a social media post announcing the 19-date North American tour.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 3rd at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a fan pre-sale launching on Wednesday, February 1st. Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.
Upon wrapping up his solo tour, John Mayer will hit the road with Dead & Company beginning in May for their final tour. Tickets for that trek are available here.
John Mayer 2023 Tour Dates:
03/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there…
John pic.twitter.com/mjuIGvLvqQ
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) January 26, 2023