John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

John Mayer will hit the road this spring for his first-ever solo tour.

“I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there,” Mayer wrote in a social media post announcing the 19-date North American tour.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 3rd at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a fan pre-sale launching on Wednesday, February 1st. Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

Upon wrapping up his solo tour, John Mayer will hit the road with Dead & Company beginning in May for their final tour. Tickets for that trek are available here.

John Mayer 2023 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum