John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

The 19-date jaunt promises a mix of acoustic, electric, and piano performances

John Mayer, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
January 26, 2023 | 8:57am ET

    John Mayer will hit the road this spring for his first-ever solo tour.

    “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there,” Mayer wrote in a social media post announcing the 19-date North American tour.

    Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 3rd at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a fan pre-sale launching on Wednesday, February 1st. Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    Upon wrapping up his solo tour, John Mayer will hit the road with Dead & Company beginning in May for their final tour. Tickets for that trek are available here.

    John Mayer 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    03/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    03/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

