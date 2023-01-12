Joni Mitchell to Receive 2023 Gershwin Prize

Joni Mitchell will receive the 2023 Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The legendary singer-songwriter will be bestowed with the honor during a tribute concert, scheduled for March 1st in Washington, DC.

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you for honoring me.”

The Gershwin Prize, which honors lifetime achievements in performance and composition, is just the latest in Mitchell’s ever-growing collection of accolades. Last year, she received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music, and she was a 2021 Kennedy Center honoree.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” said Carla Hayden, the librarian of the Library of Congress. “Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honored to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius.”

The live show will broadcast on PBS March 31st at 9:00 p.m. ET; no other performers have yet been announced.

This June, Mitchell will perform her first announced concert in 20 years at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington (get tickets at Ticketmaster). That follows her surprise appearance at Newport Folk Festival last July, which we named one of the best live performances of 2022.