A Room with a View Star Julian Sands Reported Missing After Hiking in San Bernardino

The actor is one of two hikers currently missing

A Room with a View (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)
January 19, 2023 | 10:51am ET

    British actor Julian Sands is one of two hikers who went missing last week in San Bernardino County. Police told ABC 7 that Sands’ family reported him missing on Friday evening and rescue teams have launched a search for him.

    “His wife did report him missing,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Gloria Huerta told ABC 7. “From what I understand, he left sometime that day for a hike and when he did not return, his family reported him missing.”

    Sands’ car was still parked in the area when the search began. The ongoing investigation has been difficult, however; unusually severe weather in Southern California means the search has been exclusively handled by air crews, and air resources are limited.

    “The conditions are too dangerous,” Huerta added. “In fact, even some of the more experienced hikers are getting themselves into trouble up there so we recommend that people to stay away from that area.”

    Sands was hiking separately from the other missing person, Bob Gregory, who was reported missing this past Monday.

    Sands is known for roles in films such as A Room with a View, Naked Lunch, Arachnophobia, and Leaving Las Vegas.He also stars in a handful of projects currently in post-production, including Simeon Halligan’s Past Life and Valerio Esposito’s Double Soul.

