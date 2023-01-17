Just Like Heaven, everyone’s favorite indie sleaze music festival, will return to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California in 2023 with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands, and more. The one-day event occurs on Saturday, May 13th.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are hot off the release of Cool It Down, their first album in nine years. Meanwhile, MGMT will use their time slot to go back to 2007, performing their debut record Oracular Spectacular in full for the first time. M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, and the newly reunited The Walkmen will also play the festival.

Rounding out the 2023 Just Like Heaven lineup are Fever Ray, The Bravery, Peaches, Ladytron, STRFKR, Metronomy, The Faint, The Sounds, and Cults. Chris Black and Jason Stewart will record their podcast How Long Gone live, and Cinespace DJ’s will hit the stage as well.

Tickets to Just Like Heaven — including general admission and VIP passes — go on sale Friday, January 20th via the festival’s website. Check out the lineup poster below.

