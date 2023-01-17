Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Just Like Heaven 2023: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands Lead 2023 Lineup

M83, Hot Chip, Fever Ray, and more will also perform

Advertisement
just like heaven 2023
Yeah Yeah Yeahs (photo by Ben Kaye), MGMT (photo by Killian Young), Future Islands (photo by Ben Kaye)
January 17, 2023 | 12:06pm ET

    Just Like Heaven, everyone’s favorite indie sleaze music festival, will return to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California in 2023 with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands, and more. The one-day event occurs on Saturday, May 13th.

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs are hot off the release of Cool It Downtheir first album in nine years. Meanwhile, MGMT will use their time slot to go back to 2007, performing their debut record Oracular Spectacular in full for the first time. M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, and the newly reunited The Walkmen will also play the festival.

    Rounding out the 2023 Just Like Heaven lineup are Fever Ray, The Bravery, Peaches, Ladytron, STRFKR, Metronomy, The Faint, The Sounds, and Cults. Chris Black and Jason Stewart will record their podcast How Long Gone live, and Cinespace DJ’s will hit the stage as well.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets to Just Like Heaven — including general admission and VIP passes — go on sale Friday, January 20th via the festival’s website. Check out the lineup poster below.

    Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.

    Just Like Heaven 2023 lineup poster

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges are the set the headline this year's Beach Road Weekend in Martha's Vinyard

Beach Road Weekend 2023: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges Heading to Martha's Vinyard

January 17, 2023

Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott to play Lovers & Friends Fest in 2023

Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Christina Aguilera Headline Lovers & Friends' 2023 Lineup

January 17, 2023

Governors Ball 2023 Lineup Kendrick Lamar Lizzo Lil Nas X tickets

Governors Ball 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X Lead 2023 Lineup

January 17, 2023

Ed Sheeran to headline New Orleans Jazz Fest

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo Lead Lineup

January 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Just Like Heaven 2023: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands Lead 2023 Lineup

Menu Shop Search Newsletter