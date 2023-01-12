Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland Charged with Domestic Violence, False Imprisonment

Justin Roiland, lead actor and co-creator of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, has been charged with felony domestic violence and false imprisonment related to a 2020 incident, NBC News reports.

Roiland appeared in court on January 12th as part of a pre-trial hearing. He was charged in 2020 and pleaded not guilty, though many of the court documents relating to the case remained sealed, and the information didn’t become public until now.

Roiland faces one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

Advertisement

Related Video

On or about January 19th of 2020, Roiland was accused of initiating a violent incident with a Jane Doe whom he was dating at the time. He was charged in May, released on a $50,000 bond in August, and arraigned in October of that same year. Also in October, Jane Doe secured a protective order against him. He is forbidden from getting within 100 feet of the accuser and was required to turn over any firearms he may have possessed.

Many details of the case are being withheld from public scrutiny under a protective order, including police reports, police body cam footage, medical reports, interview recordings, and the affidavit supporting Roiland’s arrest.

Roiland’s lawyer confirmed during the January 12th hearing that his client has been offered a plea deal, though details are not known at this time. Roiland will next appear in court for a hearing scheduled for April 27th.

Advertisement

Rick and Morty is among today’s most popular adult comedies, with a media and merchandising franchise thought to be worth about $1 billion. Season 6 aired last year.