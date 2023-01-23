Menu
Kali Uchis Announces New Album Red Moon in Venus, 2023 Tour Dates

Check out her new single "I Wish you Roses"

kali uchis red moon in venus
Kali Uchis, photo courtesy of artist
January 23, 2023 | 12:07pm ET

    Kali Uchis has readied her third studio album, Red Moon in Venus. The project is out March 3rd via Geffen Records, and to promote the record, Uchis has shared the video for new single “I Wish you Roses.” Additionally, she’s announced a North American tour.

    While Uchis’ last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)was recorded in Spanish, she sings Red Moon in Venus in English. “Love is the message,” the artist said of the LP. “Red Moon in Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love — releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”

    Uchis actually begins her 2023 tour in Latin America, where she’ll perform at Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. Her North American tour officially begins on April 16th, when she plays Coachella. From there, the singer will hit cities like Austin, Miami, New York, and D.C. before wrapping up in Phoenix on May 30th. See Uchis’ full tour itinerary below and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Thursday, January 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time, or find them through Stubhub.

    Related Video

    In September, Uchis offered her first solo release since Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) with the single “No Hay Ley.” Before that, she covered Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto’s 1959 song “Desafinado” for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.

    Red Moon in Venus Artwork:

    kali uchis red moon in venus artwork

    Kali Uchis 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/17 — Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
    03/19 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
    03/24 — São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
    03/26 — Bogotá, CO @ Estéreo Picnic
    04/16 & 04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park*
    04/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall*
    04/27 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
    04/30 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park*
    05/01 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando*
    05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*
    05/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*
    05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*
    05/09 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem*
    05/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
    05/12 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum*
    05/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore*
    05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
    05/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*
    05/21 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium*
    05/23 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*
    05/24 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater*
    05/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    05/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

    * = w/ RAYE

    Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misidentified the record label. Red Moon in Venus is out via Geffen Records, not Interscope.

