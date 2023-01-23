Menu
Kansas Announce 2023-2024 North American 50th Anniversary Tour

The massive "Another Fork in the Road" outing launches this summer

kansas 2023 tour
Kansas, courtesy of Chipster PR
January 23, 2023 | 11:49am ET

    Progressive rock legends Kansas have announced a massive North American tour celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band.

    The “Another Fork in the Road” 50th anniversary tour begins in June (though the band will play select previously announced “Kansas Classics” shows in the months prior). The newly revealed dates kick off June 2nd in Pittsburgh and wrap up January 28th, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

    A Ticketmaster pre-sale begins Wednesday (January 25th) at 10 a.m. local time, using the code SOUND, while tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 27th). Alternatively, you can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    “Our entire career has been a winding journey,” said Kansas guitarist and founding member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, the valleys of the ’90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey.”

    Kansas have also released a new triple-disc compilation titled Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of Kansas. The career-spanning collection includes a new version of “Can I Tell You,” which was originally released in 1974. This new recording features the band’s current lineup, serving as a preview of what fans can expect to hear on the upcoming tour. You can buy it here.

    “I’m incredibly excited about the 50th anniversary,” added lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”

    Below you can see the full list of Kansas’ upcoming North American tour dates. Get tickets here, and for sold out shows, here.

    Kansas’ 2023-2024 North American Tour Dates:
    03/11 – Tampa, FL @ Busch Gardens *
    03/17 – Shawnee, OK @ Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center *
    03/23 – Winterhaven, CA @ Quechan Casino *
    03/24 – Pala, CA @ Pala Casino *
    03/25 – Queen Creek, AZ @ The Good Life Festival *
    04/01 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort * #
    04/20 – Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural & Civic Center *
    04/22 – Forrest City, AR @ EACC Fine Arts Center *
    05/19 – Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater *
    05/21 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *
    06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
    06/03 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore
    06/09 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    06/10 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    06/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
    06/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre
    06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    07/01 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
    07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
    07/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
    07/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    07/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    07/21 – Wausau, WI @ The Grand Theater
    07/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
    07/27 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
    07/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre
    08/04 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
    08/05 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
    08/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
    08/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    08/25 – Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
    08/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
    09/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater
    09/09 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    09/12 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
    09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
    09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
    09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
    09/20 – TBA
    09/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
    09/24 – El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre
    10/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre
    10/13 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
    10/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
    10/21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    10/26 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center/23 – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
    10/27 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
    11/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
    11/04 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
    12/01 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
    12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    01/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
    01/13 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    01/19 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
    01/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    01/27 – Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
    01/28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

    * = “Kansas Classics” set
    # = with Blue Oyster Cult

    kansas 50th anniversary tour

