Kansas Announce 2023-2024 North American 50th Anniversary Tour

Progressive rock legends Kansas have announced a massive North American tour celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band.
The “Another Fork in the Road” 50th anniversary tour begins in June (though the band will play select previously announced “Kansas Classics” shows in the months prior). The newly revealed dates kick off June 2nd in Pittsburgh and wrap up January 28th, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
A Ticketmaster pre-sale begins Wednesday (January 25th) at 10 a.m. local time, using the code SOUND, while tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 27th). Alternatively, you can also pick up tickets via StubHub.
“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” said Kansas guitarist and founding member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, the valleys of the ’90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey.”
Kansas have also released a new triple-disc compilation titled Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of Kansas. The career-spanning collection includes a new version of “Can I Tell You,” which was originally released in 1974. This new recording features the band’s current lineup, serving as a preview of what fans can expect to hear on the upcoming tour. You can buy it here.
“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th anniversary,” added lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”
Below you can see the full list of Kansas’ upcoming North American tour dates. Get tickets here, and for sold out shows, here.
Kansas’ 2023-2024 North American Tour Dates:
03/11 – Tampa, FL @ Busch Gardens *
03/17 – Shawnee, OK @ Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center *
03/23 – Winterhaven, CA @ Quechan Casino *
03/24 – Pala, CA @ Pala Casino *
03/25 – Queen Creek, AZ @ The Good Life Festival *
04/01 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort * #
04/20 – Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural & Civic Center *
04/22 – Forrest City, AR @ EACC Fine Arts Center *
05/19 – Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater *
05/21 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *
06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
06/03 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore
06/09 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
06/10 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
06/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
06/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre
06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
07/01 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
07/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
07/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
07/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
07/21 – Wausau, WI @ The Grand Theater
07/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
07/27 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
07/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre
08/04 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
08/05 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
08/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
08/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/25 – Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
08/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
09/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater
09/09 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
09/12 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
09/20 – TBA
09/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
09/24 – El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre
10/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre
10/13 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
10/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
10/21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/26 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center/23 – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
10/27 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
11/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
11/04 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
12/01 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
01/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
01/13 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
01/19 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
01/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
01/27 – Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
01/28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
* = “Kansas Classics” set
# = with Blue Oyster Cult