Kanye West Marries Yeezy Employee: Report

West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian in November

Kanye West has married Bianca Censori, an architect and employee of his Yeezy company
Kanye West, photo by MEGA/GC Images
Consequence Staff
January 13, 2023 | 10:52am ET

    Kanye West has married Bianca Censori, an architect and employee of his Yeezy company.

    TMZ reports that West and Censori recently exchanged vows during a private ceremony. However, the pair have yet to file a formal marriage certificate to make their union legally bonding.

    West’s marriage to Censori comes less than two months after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. West and Kardashian were married for seven years and share four children together.

    West and Kardashian initially split in February 2022; it’s unclear how long he dated Censori prior to their marriage.

    According to her Linkedin profile, Censori has worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy since November 2020.

    Late last year, following a series of antisemitic outbursts and other problematic behavior, West lost lucrative brand partnerships with GAP, adidas, and Balenciaga. He’s also currently without a record contract, was dropped by his talent agency, and saw a string of planned concerts canceled. As a result, he lost over a billion dollars in net worth.

