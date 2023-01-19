Menu
Kate Bush to Reissue Lyric Book With Hidden Message Inside

A select few signed copies of the book will include the message

kate bush lyric book
Kate Bush, photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images
January 19, 2023 | 8:50am ET

    Kate Bush is set to publish a paperback version of her 2018 lyric book How to Be Invisible, and a few lucky customers will find a hidden message inside their copies.

    How to Be Invisible was originally published with a hard cover. The new paperback version, due out April 6th, comes with a new introduction written by Bush herself, as well as a new cover design by Jim Cay. A limited number of books will be signed by Bush, and a few of the signed copies — distributed at random — feature a hidden message from the artist. According to Bush’s website, the message is revealed when recipients place the book’s signature page under ultraviolet light. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Bush has enjoyed something of a career renaissance ever since her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” featured in Season 4 of Stranger Things. The needle drop in the Netflix series introduced the track to a whole new generation and sent it up both the US and UK charts. Bush was so moved that she even gave a rare interview about its success. (Less successful, however, was the use of Bush’s music in the 2022 film A Man Called Ottobut that’s neither here nor there.)

    As you order your Kate Bush lyric book, revisit our list of the artist’s 10 Best Songs.

