Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Welcome Baby Boy, Ozzy’s 10th Grandchild

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have welcomed a baby boy named Sidney together. The news was revealed by Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne, on the latter’s UK television program The Talk.

The very metal baby has blood lines to both Slipknot and Black Sabbath, thanks to having Ozzy Osbourne as his grandfather. Sidney marks the 10th grandchild for the Prince of Darkness. Ozzy and Sharon’s son Jack has four children (three from his first marriage and one from his current relationship with Aree Gearhart), while Ozzy’s children from his first marriage to Thelma Riley — daughter Jessica and son Louis — have three and two children each, respectively.

Kelly revealed her pregnancy back in May, after confirming her relationship with the Slipknot turntablist. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In revealing the birth of the baby on the Tuesday edition of The Talk (not affiliated with the US TV show The Talk), Sharon revealed the name to be Sidney and told her co-hosts, “[They’re] just so, so great. So great. [Kelly] won’t let a picture go out of him. No, and I’m so proud of her.”

Neither Kelly nor Sid have posted any news of the baby’s arrival on their socials, perhaps suggesting that Sharon and her co-hosts may have spilled the beans before the couple made a formal announcement.

Back in October, Kelly confirmed that she was having a boy, after lamenting that Ozzy had let it slip on multiple occasions. “I mean, he’s told everyone…the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to,” Kelly told Entertainment Tonight. “And I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,’ but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”

Advertisement

Congratulations to Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson, as well as their respective families, on the birth of their baby boy Sidney. Can’t wait ’til that kid starts a band!

Watch Sharon talk about baby Sidney in the clip below.